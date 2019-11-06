Atomik Carbon has been a part of the Brandon community for more than seven years, and since day one, owner Wayne Lee’s goal has been to offer the community an exclusive, high-end product that is unique and better than what is already available.

“The name ‘Atomik’ was selected because it was not bike-specific and could be marketed across various sports, part of our larger vision,” Lee said. “But as mountain bikers, that seemed like a natural starting point. We looked at what variables on a bike made the biggest difference and reducing rotating mass and adding stiffness to wheels were the two that stood out. We didn’t want to create a new bike brand, but felt that wheels were the component that could most improve your ride.”

As a brand, Lee and Atomik Carbon take tremendous pride in what they do. Lee and his team produce carbon fiber rims and handlebars for the cycling industry. Building high-quality, affordable components is Atomik Carbon’s number one priority. Even though Atomik Carbon may be a small local business, the company has been able to use technology to its advantage.

“When we launched the business a few years ago, the first two years were spent designing and developing our first products with our engineer as well as working on securing the right manufacturer,” Lee said. “We wanted to produce a proprietary high-end product that stood out from what is already available and felt that we had the knowledge, expertise and experience assembled with this relationship to launch a great product on a global scale.”

Bicycling and mountain biking has become more popular in recent years, especially in the Tampa and Brandon area. Lee is thrilled to see this trend happen in the Brandon community.

“We have so many great trails in our community,” Lee said. “Alafia, Boyette and Carter Road are some of the best mountain bike trails in the state of Florida. I remember when you could hardly fill the parking lot on a Sunday. Today, there is an overflow lot and it is usually filled.”

Atomik Carbon also hosts Atomik Carbon Cycling Adventures. Its Rocks, Road and Reggae cycling event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, December 7-8 at O’Leno State Park in Gainesville.

You can find Atomik products locally at AJ’s Bikes at 1538 Bloomingdale Ave. Valrico.

If you would like to learn more about Atomik Carbon, visit www.atomikcarbon.com or contact Lee at 423-2120.