This November, come see great local actors perform as Plant City Entertainment presents Dames at Sea. This is a family-friendly musical that is both sweet and silly. Dames at Sea will be presented on Friday, November 15 and 22; Saturday, November 16 and 23; and Sunday, November 17 and 24. The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. The Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m.

Dames at Sea is based on the book and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller. The music is by Jim Wise.

Dames at Sea originally enjoyed a long run on Broadway and starred a very young Bernadette Peters. The Plant City Entertainment version of Dames at Sea is directed by a veteran director, Michael Mercer.

“This is a silly and sweet musical based on the campy nostalgia of the Hollywood musicals of the 1930s,” explained Mercer.

“This musical is family-friendly and free of anything resembling a complicated plot,” added Mercer.

Dames at Sea takes place in big-time New York and focuses on Ruby, a naive little tap dancer from Centerville, Utah who longs to be a Broadway star. By the end of her first day in the city, she meets, falls in love with and marries a sailor/Songwriter also from Centerville. She also steps in for the ailing diva of the show and becomes a star.

Mercer said, “It is all so silly but oh so charming. It also has great tunes.”

Mercer has directed numerous shows at Plant City Entertainment. He and his wife, Beverly, founded and ran The Frenzied-Life Theatre. Before that, Mercer taught drama/theatre at Bloomingdale Senior High School from 1998 to 2006.

Mercer said, “I am having a blast directing this show. It is going to be a winner.”

Tickets for Dames at Sea are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 60 and older, $18 for students under 18 and $15 for PCE members and groups of 10 or more. There is an opening night special of $30 for two tickets.

You can purchase tickets online at www.pceshows.com or at Hardee’s Fashions, located at 1501 N. Wheeler St. in Plant City (cash or checks only). Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City.