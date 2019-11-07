Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I did not decide to pursue teaching until I was already in college. While I was in college, I had a job tutoring other college students. I enjoyed helping other people learn and develop confidence in their ability.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My goal is to have a positive impact on every student. I would like to help them grow as a student and a person. I hope to help students gain confidence in their mathematical ability.

Do you have any hidden talents you would like to share?

I am a good athlete. I played sports through high school and college. I still enjoy playing them today.

What is something about you that would be a surprise to your students?

Math was not my favorite subject in high school. History was my favorite class. If you told me when I was in school that I would be a math teacher I would have laughed at you. I have always been good at math but I had no desire to teach until college.

What is your favorite book and why?

The Bible. Great stories and life lessons.

How do you like to show school spirit?

I encourage my students to join math club and other activities. I also offer free tutoring in the mornings. I provide support to school fundraisers and participate in school spirit days.

What are your hobbies?

Spending time with my family is my favorite thing to do. I enjoy hiking, sports and anything outside. On Saturdays in the fall I love watching Auburn University football. “WAR EAGLE!”

What is your favorite quote or saying?

“You have brains in your head and feet in your shoes you can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” – Dr. Seuss

