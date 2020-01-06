The Tampa Theatre is teeing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year, hoping to hit a hole in one with WineFest 2020: Cabbyshack. This fun event will take place on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8. The Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa.

On Friday night, the Theatre’s historic stage will be expanded to seat more than 275 for the elegant Wine Pairing. The multi-course menu, created and catered by Mise en Place Chef Marty Blitz, will feature delectable small plates expertly paired with exquisite wines.

Tickets for the Wine Pairing are $275 for individuals and $500 for a pair. Table sponsorships for parties of eight or 10 guests are available. Please contact the Tampa Theatre’s director of development, Maggie Webber at maggie@tampatheatre.org for more information.

The Wine Pairing begins at 7 p.m. On Saturday night, the Tampa Theatre will offer a two-tiered Wine Tasting from 7 to 10 p.m. Attendees are invited to taste dozens of boutique wines and sample favorite fare from Tampa’s top independent restaurants. You will also have the opportunity to bid on premium silent auction items representing area retailers, restaurants, services and attractions.

There are two levels of tickets for the Wine Tasting. The Premium Tasting starts at 7 p.m. and features exclusive wines for a limited audience. Tickets are $100 or $90 for Tampa Theatre members.

The Grand Tasting ticket holders gain entry at 8 p.m. and tickets are $65 or $55 for members.

WineFest 2020: Cabbyshack is a 21-year and older event.

Guest are encouraged to dress as their favorite character or come in a Caddyshack-inspired costume.

Webber said, “The Theatre’s annual WineFest fundraiser is always a ton of fun and the perfect way to support Tampa’s only nonprofit movie palace and drink wine at the same time.” Webber added, “This year’s theme, Cabbyshack, is sure to bring out a ton of golf and Country Club attire, as well as gophers. Remember, costumes are always encouraged.”

For more information on WineFest 2020: Cabbyshack, or any of the other great events and movies hosted by the Tampa Theatre, please visit www.tampatheatre.org or call 274-8981.