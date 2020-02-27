The North Brandon Family YMCA has a new executive director and is undergoing significant improvement projects. All of this promises to make the North Brandon Family YMCA one of the best Ys in the area.

Heather Solomon took the helm as executive director in August. Solomon is a second-generation native Floridian. She has been with the Tampa Y for nine years and is married to Matt, a teacher at Brandon High School, and together they have three children.

“We are giving the facility a new and fresh look. This building was built in 1989,” said Solomon.

Renovations include a complete face-lift to the upstairs area, featuring a new Youth Zone and an indoor cycling area. The Youth Zone now overlooks the gymnastics area and the workout area. The area is a great place for kids to do their own thing.

Solomon said, “I want every kid to want to come to the Y.”

The number of children participating in the area has increased. The locker rooms, both men’s and women’s, are being taken down to the studs and will feature new tiles, sinks and more.

Outside, the pool is getting new tiles, a full resurface, new sound system and pavers. In addition, the lawn has been resodded and expanded. The Y has already had Family Movie Night and Family Yoga on the new lawn. It is planning outdoor group exercises and more.

A new partnership with New Jerusalem Christian Academy has helped to increase space for both the North Brandon Family YMCA and the school. Solomon explained that the school has more outdoor field space and the Y has more indoor space for things like summer camp.

“It has made a big difference for both institutions. We certainly have a larger footprint for things like summer camp,” said Solomon.

In addition, the partnership allows for expanded parking and more. Along with the outdoor and indoor renovations, the overall property itself is getting a much-needed cleanup.

Solomon said, “With all of the improvements, I want the community to know that we are still the same community-based organization with the same heart for this community.”

For more information on the North Brandon Family YMCA, please visit www.tampaymca.org or call 685-5402.