All high school seniors who plan to attend college in the fall should be aware of scholarship opportunities offered by the GFWC Brandon Service League. Seniors from high schools, including Armwood, Bloomingdale, Brandon, Riverview, Newsome, Strawberry Crest and certain private and charter schools, are eligible for the scholarships.

The GFWC Brandon Service League offers three $1,000 scholarships. The first is the Reynolds and Claire Bryan Scholarship for the Arts.

This scholarship is given in memory of past-president Claire and her husband, Reynolds, who gave countless hours of service to the club. This scholarship is available to graduating seniors planning to obtain a degree from a certified college or university in the area of the arts.

This includes, but is not limited to, music, painting, sculpture, photography, graphics, animation, design, fashion, costume design, motion picture, television, robotics, radio, film and video. It also applies if the student is planning to teach in any of the aforementioned areas.

The second scholarship available to graduating high school seniors is the Brandon Service League Scholarship for Education. This is available to seniors who wish to pursue a degree in education. It includes teaching in grades from kindergarten through university as well as guidance, educational psychology, medicine, educational technology and special education.

The GFWC Brandon Service League also offers a third scholarship. This one is unique in that it is offered to women who are post-high school age. It is called the Pat and Lee Elam Scholarship for the Renaissance Woman. It is designed to help women who, due to life and/or family changes, find themselves in need of further education or retraining in a specific skill to enter or reenter the workforce.

Judy Darsey is the scholarship chair.

Darsey said, “The Pat and Lee Elam Scholarship for the Renaissance Woman was so named to honor the many hours of service Pat and Lee have provided over the years, not only to Brandon Service League but to the community at large. We are happy to have this $1,000 scholarship in their name to help someone get the training they need at a certified college, university or tech school.”

To apply for the scholarships, please visit www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org and download the application. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 17. All applications must be mailed to Judy Darsey, 12750 Balm Boyette Rd., Riverview, FL 33579.