Actor-Filmmaker Tyler Perry Pays For Seniors’ Groceries At 44 Food Stores

Nearly 3,000 shoppers taking advantage of “senior hour” at 44 Atlanta Kroger stores were surprised when actor-filmmaker and local resident Tyler Perry paid for their groceries. He also picked up the tab at 29 Winn-Dixies in New Orleans, where he was raised.

In addition, Perry shelled out $21,000 to bless 42 out-of-work servers at his favorite restaurant, giving each of them $500.

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” Felix Turner, the Atlanta spokesman for Kroger. “It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude.”

Perry made no reference to the gift on either his Twitter or Facebook accounts, but did note that a longtime member of his crew, hairdresser Charles Gregory, died recently after contracting the coronavirus.

Perry also used Facebook to issue a challenge to his followers, “I dare you to still yourself and listen to this song. This has been my prayer and meditation. Please take care of yourselves. Prayers up!”

The song? The live version of Bethel Music’s “It Is Well.”

Focus On The Family Launches Free Streaming Platform

Nonprofit organization Focus on the Family has launched a free streaming service for families stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Focus on the Family’s new platform, called Focus@Home, includes well-known Focus on the Family video content, such as Adventures in Odyssey and McGee and Me, as well as feature films like Every Boy Needs a Hero and Mully. Additional content will be added in the coming weeks.

The free platform is available at FocusontheFamily.com/Streaming. A sample of Focus on the Family’s Adventures in Odyssey audio series is available on Focus@Home. The full Adventures in Odyssey audio library can be accessed at OACLUB.org, where a 28-day free trial is available.

Pastor Moved To Tears By Simple Gesture To Help Him Preach To Empty Sanctuary

Preaching to an empty sanctuary is certainly a difficult task, but for now, it’s reality. But, a congregation in Mississippi surprised their pastor with a gesture that hopefully made it just a little bit easier for him.

Over the last few weeks, Larry Duncan, pastor of Salem Baptist Church, has been preaching to a room of empty pews, focused only on an iPad in the center aisle and streaming his sermons to Facebook.

To surprise their pastor, members of the Salem congregation sent the church photos of themselves and their families, which were then taped to the pews for Duncan to see. Duncan was obviously touched by the thoughtful gesture and teared up as he walked through the pews of the normally full sanctuary, looking at every picture of his fellow churchgoers.

“We thought that might make it a little better,” one of the members of the worship team said to the pastor.

“Now you’ve got somebody to preach to,” added another.

This has been a uniquely difficult season for pastors and ministers who are, like all of us, enduring the coronavirus pandemic in real time while also facing the needs of congregations they cannot see. Please be in prayer for your local church leaders.

GFWC Brandon Service League Extends Deadline For Scholarship Applications

The GFWC Brandon Service League has extended the deadline to apply for its scholarship opportunities until Monday, June 1.

The GFWC Brandon Service League offers two $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who wish to pursue a degree in the arts or education. The GFWC Brandon Service League also offers a $1,000 scholarship for women who are post-high school age but are returning to school to get training for a new career.

Please visit www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org for the rules and to download the application. Send the completed application to Judy Darsey, 12750 Balm Boyette Rd., Riverview, FL 33579.