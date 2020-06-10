Every year, the Osprey Observer is excited to showcase some of the best camps our area has to offer. This year was no exception.

Despite some unexpected obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, your local camps are ready to operate with a goal to serve and entertain the children in our community—and keep them safe.

Read on to see how many of them are updating procedures to support CDC guidelines.

Camp High 5 At BSAC

Camp High 5 at Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) is ready to help make your child’s summer memorable. From free registration to field trips and swim lessons, there is something for everyone.

Be sure to check out camp details on the website at myBSAC.org. You can also find a link to a video on what BSAC is doing to keep your children healthy and safe.

Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium

Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium is prepared to make your child’s experience both fun and safe while they learn new skills, make new friends, create tasty recipes.

Camp staff will be enforcing social distancing measures and effective hand washing and sanitizing, utilizing touchless temperature at the beginning of each session, students will bring their own face protection and more.

Learn more online at www.rollingpinonline.com.

YMCA

After providing 10 weeks of emergency relief care for essential workers, the Y has become experienced in keeping children and staff safe.

Visit www.tampaymca.org/letscamp to learn how your Tampa area YMCA has made adjustments to ensure your children can safely attend camps, beginning on June 1. Your Tampa Y offers 10 weeks of camp at 16 locations across the Tampa Bay area.

Firehouse Cultural Center

Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin has eight weeks of fun to choose from, and with camp options ranging from animation to theater to robotics, there is something for everyone.

To ensure the safety and health of all, campers will be temperature scanned and required to sanitize their hands before entering the building. Additionally, social distancing will be maintained, contact surface areas will be sanitized, masks must be worn and many other steps following and beyond CDC guidelines will be used.

Register today at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651 for more information.

TechPlayzone

TechPlayzone is ramping it up this summer and offering both virtual and in-person classes. Campers will be able to take part in engaging STEM opportunities with LEGO® robotics, coding, hands-on science and more.

Check out the options on www.techplayzone.com and register today.

The Florida Academy Of Performing Arts

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts located in Music Showcase is following CDC guidelines to ensure a safe camp experience.

Register Online today at FAOPA.org.

TLC’s Gypsy Haven

For more information on horse camp at TLC’s Gypsy Haven, located in Lithia, call Tammi Catrett at 842-4236 or email at tlcs2867@aol.com. To sign up, visit the website at www.tlcsfarms.com.

Camp Osprey

Experience the great outdoors, including ropes, horses, ziplining and more.

Camp Osprey wants you to feel secure in knowing your child is safe at camp. It will be following CDC guidelines, such as monitoring camper and staff temperatures, masks being worn by counselors and adhering to smaller groups, including in cabins for overnight campers.

You can register now. Camp starts on Sunday, June 14. Visit www.camposprey.com for details or email info@camposprey.com.

Impact Summer Camp

Impact Summer Camp is excited to welcome children ages 5-12 who love being active and having fun.

The staff is prepared with precautionary measures in place that go beyond CDC guidelines, including an air purifier installed and ozone machine for air treatment, temperature scanning twice daily and increased cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day.

Please visit ImpactSummerCamps.com or call 952-8053 and register today.

Florida Hawks FC

The staff at Florida Hawks FC is offering a variety of soccer camps for various ages and skill levels.

For more information and for details on enhanced safety measures such as smaller groups, bottled water, controlled exit and entry and more, visit www.floridahawksfc.com.

Mathnasium

Summer is underway at Mathnasium and it is ready to have students join in the STEM Camp fun.

Planning for safety first, Mathnasium is following CDC guidelines like temperature checks when entering, maintaining capacity regulations and social distancing, having masks be required, disinfecting surfaces regularly and putting sneeze guards in place where needed.

Be sure to check out www.mathnasium.com/brandon for more information or call 655-MATH (6284) and register today.

Patel Conservatory At The Straz Center

Register today for summer classes in dance, theater and music at the Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center by visiting patelconservatory.org or calling 222-1040.

Sports Fun At The MAC!

The MAC Gym in Brandon is once again offering summer sports camps. Registration will be limited to assist in social distancing requirements.

Procedures will be in effect as provided through Governor DeSantis’ Safe. Smart. Step by Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery and in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Register today at themacgym.org.

R & R Ranch

For more information on camp registration for children 6-12 years old and updates on horse camp dates at R & R Ranch, call 653-3819.

Ostingers Baseball

Ostingers Baseball is offering three summer camp sessions (June 15-19, July 13-17, July 27-31) for children 7-14 years of age. Camps are from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (it does half day camps because it is a true baseball camp).

Ostingers Staff is made up of all former Professional players, who instruct! We want to teach the game from the ground up. The camp will be held at the Ostingers Baseball Academy located at 8711 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

For more information on camp registration, visit ostingbaseball.com or call 737-3000.