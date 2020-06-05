Winthrop Arts has launched a new initiative called the Winthrop Arts Online Art Gallery. The gallery was started to help support local artists, connect local patrons to the artists and provide a source of funding for the artists and Winthrop Arts.

Paul Kaman, a member of the Winthrop Arts Board of Visionaries, said, “The Winthrop Arts Online Art Gallery is a new endeavor. We believe we have created a forum to benefit both local artists as well as Winthrop Arts during this time of quarantine and hopefully beyond. Interested artists can exhibit their art online under the commitment that a portion of their sale is donated to Winthrop Arts.”

Nancy Hempstead, a resident of Riverview, was the first patron to purchase a piece of art from local artist Bryant Martinez. Hempstead purchased ‘Hibiscus and Cranberry Hibiscus In Purple Flat Vase.’

Hempstead said, “Every year I look forward to the Winthrop Arts Festival and Market, and I really missed it this year.”

The festival was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hempstead added, “I was excited when the Online Art Gallery opened up, and I was able to purchase a painting from one of my favorite artists, Bryant Martinez. It was also great to know that a portion of the proceeds were going to support Winthrop Arts and all the wonderful things they are doing to enrich the arts in our community.”

Martinez said, “I very much appreciate the opportunity to express creatively in this new venue of the Online Art Gallery. I want to thank everyone who supports the arts and Winthrop Arts and allows us to continue to grow the arts.”

In addition to Martinez, local artist and Art Factory Instructor Vita Repina is exhibiting her work through the Online Art Gallery.

Repina said, “Right now, it is an imperative time to act for what you believe. We believe in community and expression. The creation and relation of arts is a way to communicate regardless of differences and unite as people and as artists.”

New artists are being added to the Online Art Gallery. Artists who are interested in participating should contact Kathy Collins at 758-5161 or kathy@winthroparts.org.

Patrons and lovers of art can view the artwork by visiting www.winthroparts.org and clicking on ‘Online Art Gallery.’

Winthrop Arts is a 501(c)(3) arts nonprofit located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.