By Brian Bokor

With all the new construction around South County, we wanted to shed some light on just a few of the many projects coming to the area in this column. Some of these are in the early stages of development and others about ready to open, with each adding value to our ever-growing community.

Due to the events of the past three months, opening dates for several new stores, including the Cracker Barrel near the Riverview GDX Theater in Gibsonton, the Tractor Supply Company on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Seffner as well as the Bravo Supermarket in Brandon near Providence Rd. and Town Center Blvd. intersection, have been delayed.

Please check back with the Osprey Observer for the most updated information.

New projects in the construction phases include Alafia Brewing Company on US 41 in the Twin Oaks Plaza in Gibsonton. Brainchild of founding partners Dan Castanera along with George and Mary Taylor, the team looks to make their operation not just a brewery, but a destination. Live circus acts will entertain guests daily and kids will help make their own flavored sodas.

The Big Bend area will be getting a Noire The Nail Bar in the Lincoln Bend Plaza near the recently opened ALDI. Two new 7-Eleven stores are being built in Ruskin, one at NE 19th Ave. and 30th St. and the other at Shell Point Rd. and 24th St. as well as a four-story hotel near the College Ave. interchange at I-75.

Recently submitted plans include the Riverview Regional Park covering 25 acres located on the north bank of the Alafia River off Riverview Dr., west of US 301 and east of the I-75 overpass. Parking, pavilions, restrooms and a large walking path with a scenic overlook of the Alafia are just some of the features.

A large community hospital is set to be built on the east side of US 301 between Boyette Rd. and Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview with Apollo Beach slated for a large home improvement distribution facility at the southwest corner of Big Bend Rd. and US 41.