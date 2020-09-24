Working as a financial advisor for the last nine years has been a fellow endeavor to a 25-year career in medicine for Adam benAbram, but the motivation for each of these careers has been the same.

“I want to take care of people,” he said. “I just went from taking care of people’s physical health to their financial health.”

Studies, including one from the Brookings Institution, show that richer people live longer and having a financial plan promotes emotional stability, alleviates stress and anxiety and builds confidence. Since COVID-19 and the volatility it has wreaked on financial markets, it’s more important than ever to build a focused wealth strategy.

That strategy requires thought and planning, said benAbram. Whether people are looking to build and preserve wealth, manage cash flow before or during retirement or need help managing complex situations, he has a portfolio option to address those needs.

Before he can develop an investment strategy for his clients, benAbram must get to know them. By working through the Edward Jones 5-Step Asset Management Process with each client, he assesses tolerance for risk, creates a quantifiable financial goal and recommends investments and strategies that support and align with personal goals.

“By asking where a client is today, where they’d like to be, if that goal is realistic, how they get there and how they can stay on track, we build a strategy tailor-made for that client,” he said. “By getting to know them, I am better able to build strategies to help them reach those goals.”

That holistic partnership with his clients is very rewarding for benAbram.

“I build lifelong relationships and get to watch the important moments in their lives,” he said.

From specific financial objectives in mind—planning for retirement, creating a college savings strategy or opening a business—Edward Jones has a comprehensive suite of investment products and services to turn goals into reality.

By partnering with benAbram, he can build a diversified portfolio from a broad selection of quality investments, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs and insurance and annuity products. He also offers professional administration options to assist with specific wealth strategies, trust management or business ownership needs.

Adam benAbram’s office, located at 10312 W. Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 105 in Riverview, is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday by appointment. “I’m available if someone needs to see me in the evenings or on a Saturday,” he said. Appointments can be in-person or via Zoom.

