Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Blessing Head To Gulf Coast To Help Rebuild Following Hurricane Laura

Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Blessing have provided much-needed supplies and help to the thousands of residents in Louisiana who were affected by Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura is hailed as one of the strongest hurricanes to have ever hit Louisiana, according to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. According to reports, many residents will be without power for weeks, and some will even be without water.

Operation Blessing was quick to arrive on the scene. It gave out supplies to the community to help them get through the terrible crisis facing them until things can be repaired and the elderly residents could be relocated. It also provided counseling and food and water to many who have been affected spanning many areas where hurricane Laura reached. For more information or to send donations, visit www.ob.org.

Samaritan’s Purse also was quick to show up to the scene. It brought in tractor-trailers full of relief supplies for thousands of affected residents. For more information or to send donations, visit samaritanspurse.org.

Both organizations have been providing religious counseling and sharing the gospel to the affected residents, a much-needed service as multiple churches have been affected by the storm.

Dolly Parton, Zach Williams Collaborate To Make No. 1 Hit Christian Song

Country Music star Dolly Parton has partnered with popular Christian Music artist Zach Williams to make a new hit song titled “There Was Jesus,” a song about hope in troubled times and how Jesus is always there, especially when things seem darkest. The song topped 10.5 million impressions on the Christian airwaves, which put it in the number one spot on Billboard’s Christian Adult Contemporary Chart in September.

In a statement to Billboard magazine, Dolly Parton commented, “Having a No. 1 record at any time is a great thing, but having a No. 1 faith-based record during these crazy times is even greater. I feel humbled and blessed to be part of this wonderful song with Zach Williams. It does my heart good to know that we have touched the lives of so many people.”

To purchase the song, visit www.amazon.com and search for “There Was Jesus.”

The Word Of God Through The Power Of Puzzles

Bible Power Puzzles is now available for purchase from Good Books and is filled with 500 Scripture-inspired puzzles for beginners or experts. This book has something for everyone, including crosswords, word searches, trivia and sudoku, all based on everything from Old Testament Proverbs and Psalms to the parables and miracles of Jesus.

Thanks to bold, large print, Christians young and old can complete these fun puzzles and activities. This enormous puzzle book will keep you busy for hours whether you need to occupy your downtime, relax in the evening or entertain yourself and your family on a long car ride.

For more information, visit www.skyhorsepublishing.com/good-books/ and search for ‘Puzzles.’