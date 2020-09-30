Mike Beltran of Lithia represents Florida State House District 57 (Southeastern Hillsborough County) in Tallahassee. Beltran is a Republican who advocates common sense solutions in the Legislature. He would like your vote on Tuesday, November 3.

Beltran is a graduate of Harvard Law School and attorney in Tampa who helps families, professionals, and small businesses in legal disputes. He has also served as a law clerk for a Tampa federal judge.

Beltran was appointed by Governor Rick Scott to serve on the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County and was recently reappointed by Governor Ron DeSantis. The JNC interviews, vets and nominates candidates to fill judicial vacancies and has increased both the quality and diversity of the bench during Beltran’s service. Beltran also successfully obtained the authorization to hire four new county court judges in Hillsborough County, subject to funding.

“Two years ago, the voters determined I was the best qualified candidate. I have experience as a businessman running my law practice, I studied the Constitution with President Reagan’s solicitor general and know how to advocate effectively for our district,” said Beltran. “If you look at my record, I think you are going to like what you see, because I did everything I promised I would do.”

His office has helped thousands of constituents with their coronavirus-related unemployment claims.

Beltran is a fiscal conservative who carefully scrutinizes spending. Beltran believes in low taxes, limited government and reduced regulations.

“We need to prioritize schools, maintain and improve roads and fund public safety,” Beltran stated.

He worked to ensure that every dollar is spent wisely. He successfully supported the back-to-school tax holiday this year.

“We should reduce waste and continue to spend more money on teachers, supplies and technology to ensure that students can learn,” explained Beltran.

He supported more than half a billion additional dollars for teacher pay, notwithstanding the current economic conditions.

“I will fight for road widening funding from the legislature,” said Beltran. He successfully advocated for federal funds to improve interstate on-ramps in his district.

Beltran’s wife, Hope, was Newsome High School’s first homecoming queen. They have two sons, Michael, who is 5 years old, and Ross, who recently turned 2. Beltran grew up in New York, where he was an Eagle Scout.

Beltran is supported in his re-election campaign by the police and fire unions, AFP, the chamber, FRTL and the NRA, among others.

For more information on Beltran, please visit www.electmikebeltran.com.