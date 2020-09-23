This summer, Riverview residents of all ages had the opportunity to expand their taste buds and try foods from a variety of local restaurants.

From June 23-July 21, Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) hosted its reimagined Taste of GRCC event. In a world without a pandemic, this event would have been hosted in person on June 23 with 300+ attendees during the June Monthly Membership Luncheon. This year, GRCC wanted to ensure its food and beverage members were recognized as they are every year during this time.

“GRCC also wanted to engage the entire community no matter if they felt comfortable dining in, doing takeout or ordering delivery,” said Gabby Morford, event coordinator.

Participants were asked to take a picture of their purchase and post it on the Taste of GRCC Facebook group and/or leave a positive new Google review for the establishment they visited. Each post or Google review they submitted resulted in one entry into the drawings.

“The goal of this reimagined Taste of GRCC was to ensure their food and beverage establishments had the opportunity to increase their community exposure and social media engagement,” said Morford. “During challenging times like these, this event brought everyone together virtually to celebrate their love for food.”

During the monthlong event, GRCC had over 700 people join the Taste of GRCC Facebook group and over 400 posts supporting the food and beverage establishments. There were over 1,300 Google reviews accumulated from all of the establishments on the Taste of GRCC list. There was a total of 71 food and beverage establishments supported through this reimagined event, five of which joined the GRCC solely because of the event.

GRCC is grateful for the generosity of the 14 sponsors and 16 prize donors for this event. GRCC was able to give away over $2,000 in prizes. It wants to give a huge thank you to its Taste of GRCC sponsors: Art Monkey, Bahama Breeze – Brandon, CALI – Brandon, Crispers – Brandon, Glory Days Grill – Brandon, Gran Agave, Hypnotic Engagements, Longhorn Steakhouse – Riverview, Papa John’s – Riverview, Southshore Insurance Professionals, LLC, The Alley at SouthShore, The Flying Locksmiths, The Forge Irish Pub, Topgolf Tampa, Uncle Louie G and Your Pie – Brandon.

“The Taste of GRCC has become an exciting annual event in the Riverview community; you will be sure to see this exciting event again in 2021,” said Morford.

Participating food and beverage establishments must be Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce members. To be a part of the 2021 Taste of GRCC, contact Debbie Kirkland, GRCC membership director at debbie@riverviewchamber.com or 234-5944.

You can search the Taste of GRCC Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/tasteofgrcc2020/ or contact the GRCC at taste@riverviewchamber.com with any questions.