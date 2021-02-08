Those seeking a new type of excursion along the waterways of the Tampa Bay Estuary and Little Manatee River should check out Latitudes Tours in Ruskin. Captain Dave Lopez, who owns Latitudes Tours, has a passion for anything Tampa-related and especially for fishing and boating.

Latitudes Tours provides its guests with a memorable experience through its guided kayak eco-tours, dinner cruises, private charters for weddings, birthdays and more. It also educates guests on the history of Florida, its nature and much more. While on this journey, from time to time one may also spot manatees, dolphins and other wildlife.

Latitudes Tours opened in October 2018. Since then, it has expanded to now offering Beach Bus and Paddle Bus tours. In 2020, Latitudes Tours received the Travelers’ Choice Award on Tripadvisor.

The Paddle Bus stores all of the kayaks for those participating in the guided kayak eco-tours. It will travel to a total of six locations, which include Robinson Preserve, E.G. Simmons Conservation Park and more. These tours take 2.5 hours, as much will be seen.

Lopez explained how the Paddle Bus works.

“The Paddle Bus does not take people to the location and all of the places do have parking available,” Lopez said. “Everything will also be set up in the water for those when they arrive,” he added.

With the Beach Bus tours, it holds 15 passengers and travels to Anna Maria Island Hard Rock Casino, Strawberry Festival as well as other locations. It departs at Little Harbor Resort and Sun City. Those who take a ride on the Beach Bus will get to hear some history on the way to their destination and more.

“All in all, I look forward to seeing how the future goes with our expansion,” Lopez said.

Do not miss an opportunity to treat your valentine to a Sweetheart Dinner Cruise that consists of a one-of-a-kind dolphin eco-tour, sunset over Tampa Bay and more with Latitudes Tours on Friday, February 12; Saturday, February 13; or Sunday, February 14.

For more information or to book a tour, visit https://www.latitudestours.com or call 641-1311.