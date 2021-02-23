Danny Burgess, a Republican, is the new Florida state senator for District 20. The district covers parts of Pasco County, Polk County and Hillsborough County, including Plant City and Thonotosassa.

Burgess is a captain in the United States Army Reserves. When he is not in session, he is a practicing attorney with the firm Maggard & Burgess, P.A.

A state senator is elected to a six-year term. Senators represent the residents of the area within their district.

Burgess said, “I really want the residents of Hillsborough County to be well represented. I may live in Pasco County, but Hillsborough and Polk County residents are just as important to me. My wife grew up in FishHawk and her family still lives in Lithia. My family and I look forward to exploring Hillsborough this summer and maybe meeting a few of you out and about.”

Burgess added, “My staff and I provide a variety of services. In addition to legislating, we are a bridge between the residents of District 20 and state agencies. If you are ever having trouble with a state agency, we are happy to help.”

While Burgess does not currently have town hall meetings scheduled, you can receive updates from his office via a newsletter called The Burgess Bulletin. His office will also post updates on Facebook and Twitter @dannyburgessfl.

Burgess has three legislative aides—Natalie Brown, Meagan Hebel and Kimberly Simon. Burgess explained, “Natalie and Meagan travel with me to Tallahassee and lead on legislation and appropriations. There is no problem Kim cannot solve. She keeps the lights on and the trains running on time.”

Burgess is married to Courtney and they have three children—Adeline, who is 7; Danny, who is 5; and Nora, who is 2.

As for being in Tallahassee during the legislative session, Burgess said, “We are all in this together. I love my family and I hate to be without them. My wife and children and our King Charles Cavalier, Briar, go to Tallahassee with me. We actually bought an RV for [the] session this year and we are living in that.”

Residents of District 20 can contact Burgess and his office by emailing danny@flsenate.gov or by calling 779-7059.