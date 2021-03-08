During the group’s January luncheon, the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) usually recognizes members who have been active in the club for 10, 15, 20 or more years. COVID-19 concerns have prevented the club from in-person meetings since March 2020.

Still, it is important to honor the ladies who have been committed for so many years to the club’s primary mission of providing scholarships for the education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need. The club hopes to be able to resume meeting in person starting in April 2021 and the eight honorees will also be acknowledged.

The club’s February Zoom program was presented by Kathy Guindon, Ph.D., director of the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center (SYCC), which is a part of the Florida Conservation and Technology Center on Dickman Rd., near the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach. Twenty club members and their guests enjoyed learning about SYCC, which is a public/private partnership unique with TECO, The Florida Aquarium and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

SYCC is a world-class sea research and youth center where exciting, age-appropriate interactive programs showcase the Tampa Bay Estuary. The center hopes to inspire visitors with experiences that will lead to lifelong support of fish and wildlife conservation. For more information about the group’s mission, programs and the current sea life research, please visit https://fyccn.org/suncoast.

The deadline for applications for the ABWC Scholarship Program for college-bound 2021 high school graduates living in zip code 33572 and/or zoned to attend East Bay or Lennard High School was on February 19. The scholarship committee will be interviewing applicants in March.

Although 12 scholarships were awarded last year, the club has not determined how many scholarships will be awarded this year. (The ABWC is not affiliated with the Riverview Gardening Club.)

To learn more about the ABWC, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com, or contact Second Vice President of Membership Liz Pedersen at 777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.