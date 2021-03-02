The pandemic in 2020 was difficult for many small businesses, causing closures and making them change business models, create new strategies and navigate uncharted territory. Now that so many businesses have learned how to survive during one of the nation’s most difficult periods, it’s time to come together again to reconnect with other businesses and learn from one another. And if you’re a small business looking to connect with other like-minded business owners, look no further than Christian Business Connections (CBC) in Brandon.

CBC is a business networking organization devoted to Christian values. This networking opportunity promotes growth for its members, both spiritually and in their businesses, while enriching the local community. The group members meet on Mondays from 8-9:15 a.m. either in-person at Just Love Coffee Cafe at 2020 W. Brandon Blvd., Ste. #105 or virtually through Zoom.

An upcoming special motivational speaker is Jorgie Franks, past president of CBC and founder of Jorgie, Inc.—a sales-focused company that helps entrepreneurs with increasing their sales, booking appointments and closing more business. Franks has been in sales and leadership for over 20 years, collecting experience in territory management, cold calls, call centers, knocking on doors, retail sales and sales management. She has worked with companies like Samsung, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry and Victoria Secret.

Ed Rosado, founder of Excalibur Law, P.A., who also serves as vice president of CBC, is excited about this motivational event.

“We would like to invite any new interested businesses to attend a special CBC meeting on Monday, March 22 from 8-9:15 a.m. to hear a special motivational presentation from Jorgie Franks from Jorgie, Inc.,” said Rosado. “The topic is caring, confident sales and Jorgie will be speaking to guests and members about different suggestions regarding networking tips.”

If you are a local business in the Brandon area looking to connect and fellowship with other like-minded businesses, CBC offers a unique networking opportunity. Promoting fellowship and prosperity for its members as well as fulfilling financial and spiritual goals serves as the focus for the group.

To RSVP to the March 22 meeting, please email ChrisShalosky@kw.com, and he can also provide a Zoom link if you prefer to attend virtually. There is no charge to attend the event. For more information, visit www.christianbusinessconnections.com or search for ‘Christian Business Connection Brandon’ on Facebook.