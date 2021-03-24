Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Leon Brockmeier Memorial Golf Tournament In April

The Leon Brockmeier Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, April 25 at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview. The entrance fee is $90 per player and includes a cart, 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner and beer on the course. On-site registration and sign-up starts at 11:30 a.m., range balls goes on until 12:30 p.m. and a shotgun start begins at 1 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels; details can be found on the Operation Lotus Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/operationlotus. Register to play or make a payment using Operation Lotus’ Venmo @operationlotus, PayPal for operationlotusfl@gmail.com or mail a check to P.O. Box 3056 Riverview, FL 33568.

Easter Of Hope Family Event

The Lighthouse Gospel Mission and Operation Hope are excited to present Easter of Hope on Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m. The free family event will include an Easter egg hunt, games, giveaways, prizes, fellowship and more.

The event will take place at the Lighthouse Freedom Center on 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview. Visit www.lighthousegospelmission.org for more information.

Bloomingdale 5K To Be Held At Bloomingdale High School

The Running of the Bulls 5K is happening in 2021. The event will be held on Saturday, May 5 at 8 a.m. at Bloomingdale High School. The 5K will be conducted within guidelines established by the CDC and special COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Both runners and walkers are welcome and all the proceeds will benefit Bloomingdale High School students.

Register for the event online at https://fitniche.com/events.

Annual St. Anne’s Golf Tournament

St. Anne’s Catholic Church is building its community outreach funds with its annual golf tournament. The event is being held on Saturday, April 10, at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview.

The entrance fee is $75 per player and includes prizes for Hole-in-One, Greatest Putt, Longest Drive, Most Accurate Drive, Closest to the Pin and an awards luncheon with great food following the tournament at the golf club. All proceeds benefit St. Anne Catholic Church’s community and outreach programs, including the weekly food pantry and Catholic Charities Mobile Medical Bus ministering to the needs of rural poor in Southern Hillsborough County.

Registration forms are available at the St. Anne Parish Office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Registration forms are also available at Summerfield Crossings Golf Pro Shop. For more information, contact Bob Gounaud at bgounaud@verizon.net or John Barr at pioneertire@yahoo.com.

Support Group For Parents With Estranged Family

Join other parents who are estranged from their adult children. The PEAK (Parents of Estranged Adult Kids) group provides a safe place to listen, share and support others going through the hurt of family abandonment. Meeting will include group discussions, self-care and positive influencing activities to help cope with the situation.

Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at GracePoint Church, located at 1107 Charlie Griffin Rd. in Plant City from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit www.peaksupportgroup.com.