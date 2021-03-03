Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Serving The Families Of Our Fallen Heroes

Attorney Ashley Ivanov recently spoke to American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. about estate planning and probate: the freedom to plan and the importance of such. Ivanov, whose family members served in the U.S. military, gives back to at least one in-need Gold Star family every year by offering a complimentary estate plan.

“While Gold Star families may be given medals and honoring words, few may receive practical services that serve them,” commented Ivanov. “These families lost a loved one in active military service to our country, and they know freedom well—the benefits of such and the ultimate price that is paid to maintain and keep it. It is an honor to give back to these families.”

If you are a professional and are interested in providing complimentary services to Gold Star families, please reach out to Ivanov on 436-0288 and she will put you in touch with members of the American Gold Star Mothers.

Women Centered 4 Success Helps To Feed Hungry Families

Local nonprofit Women Centered 4 Success partnered with a community of donors to feed hungry families in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy for social change via the third annual MLK Day of Service Student Pantry Project.

In previous years it was able to organize a student food pantry that opened the door for local high school students to participate in a community service project. Due to COVID-19, it was not able to set up the Student Pantry Project in the schools, but through the help of community donors and volunteers it provided 60 pantry boxes to families and seniors.

Women Centered 4 Success is a nonprofit organization committed to bringing together a community of support to make life coaching accessible and affordable for all women who are seeking positive change in their lives.

Grace Community Spring Market Returns

Grace Community Church in Valrico would like to invite everyone to its spring market on Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It will be held at the church, located at 1425 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico, and will have a wide variety of vendors, including local produce and handmade arts and crafts.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please register at www.GraceCommunityMarket.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Fun At The Salty Shamrock

St. Patrick’s Day is a big deal at Apollo Beach’s Irish bar, the Salty Shamrock, and this year it will be celebrating with two different events. St. Puppy’s Day is on Sunday, March 14 from 2-4 p.m.; bring your dog for a variety of free-to-enter competitions, including best dressed and owner and dog look-a-like. Live entertainment and vendors will also be on-site.

St. Patrick’s Day itself is on Wednesday, March 17 and will feature live music all day, including Blue Skye Pipe and Drum Band at 4 p.m. Irish fare will be available all day long, and don’t forget to try the green beer. There will be a $5 cover charge starting at 1 p.m.

The Salty Shamrock is located at 6186 U.S. Hwy. 41 N. in Apollo Beach. For more information, visit www.saltyshamrock.com.

Free Easter Egg Hunt At Summerfield Crossings Golf Club

The Summerfield Crossings Golf Club will be holding its annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 28 from 3-6 p.m. The golf club is located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

For tickets, information and more fun events, join the FunTampa Facebook page.

Bloomingdale 5K To Be Held At Bloomingdale High School

The Running of the Bulls 5K is happening in 2021. The event will be held on Saturday, May 5 at 8 a.m. at Bloomingdale High School. The 5K will be conducted within guidelines established by the CDC and special COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Both runners and walkers are welcome and all the proceeds will benefit Bloomingdale High School students.

Register for the event online at https://fitniche.com/events.

Toy Train And Toy Show At Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

Regal Railways is presenting a Toy Train and Toy Show on Saturday, March 20 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. Vendors will also be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles and die-cast cars. There will be a running train layout for children and something for all ages to enjoy.

The show is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free Electronic Recycling Event Benefiting Local Nonprofits

Pronesis Technology Group is partnering with local Tampa Bay business, Urban E Recycling, to offer its local community the opportunity to recycle their electronic equipment safely and securely for free.

“We look forward to hosting this event every year, and with the rise in cyber use this year, it is even more important to protect your data and make sure you are not leaving business or personal information on your old devices,” said Jeff Sheffer of Pronesis Technology Group.

While this is a free event, Pronesis Technology Group is asking that you bring a donation of nonperishable goods for local community heroes, A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay and the Angel Foundation.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pronesis Technology Group on 1463 Oakfield Dr., Ste. 101 in Brandon. For more information, including a list of accepted equipment and the top needs for the community groups, visit pronesisgrp.com/e-shred.

Support Group For Parents With Estranged Family

Join other parents who are estranged from their adult children. The PEAK (Parents of Estranged Adult Kids) group provides a safe place to listen, share and support others going through the hurt of family abandonment. Meeting will include group discussions, self-care and positive influencing activities to help cope with the situation.

Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at GracePoint Church, located at 1107 Charlie Griffin Rd. in Plant City from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit www.peaksupportgroup.com.

American Legion Giving Back To The Community

American Legion U.S.S. Tampa, Florida Auxiliary Unit 5 from District 15 came together to give back to the community recently. They were able to make up homemade Valentine’s Day cards and filled up goody snack bags for nurses who were administering the COVID-19 vaccine injections at the James Haley VA Hospital in Tampa.

Easter Of Hope Family Event

The Lighthouse Gospel Mission and Operation Hope are excited to present Easter of Hope on Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m. The free family event will include an Easter egg hunt, games, giveaways, prizes, fellowship and more.

The event will take place at the Lighthouse Freedom Center on 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview. Visit www.lighthousegospelmission.org for more information.

The Cottonseed Marketplace Introduces Its Airstream Mobile Marketplace

Carrie and Joe Perkins, owners of the Cottonseed Marketplace, invite you to tour their renovated 1973, 23 ft. Airstream RV, nicknamed Arrow, which showcases their wooden and leather, laser-engraved gifts and home decor. The Cottonseed Marketplace is a homegrown and handmade local small business based in Valrico that began in 2015 by selling items on Etsy.

The grand opening will take place at the Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company’s Sunday Market on March 21 from 12 Noon until 4 p.m. The celebration will also include raffle prizes from local small businesses, giveaways and complimentary beer.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.