On February 23, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) officially announced the 2020 Business of the Year and 2020 Award Winners at the GRCC Virtual Monthly Investor Meeting.

In 2020, GRCC received 92 nominations for the 2020 Business of the Year awards. These nominees were selected from criteria that includes accomplishments, community involvement, innovation and leadership in the Greater Riverview community. Nominations were received from investors and each nominee was requested to submit a formal application to a panel of judges.

“The purpose of these awards is to recognize locally operated businesses that best represent entrepreneurship in the Greater Riverview area,” said Tanya Doran, executive director of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

The 2020 GRCC Business of the Year winners are:

Image360 – Tampa/Ybor City – Organizations With 5 Or Less Employees

Founded in 2005, Image360 Tampa/Ybor City is a part of a national network comprised of over 600 locations.

“They believe that the possibilities of visual communication are endless,” said Doran. “Their goal is to supply graphics that enhance, signage that works and displays that inform.”

Canine Cabana – Organizations With Up To 25 Employees

“Since they opened in May of 2008, Canine Cabana understands the importance of happy, healthy pets,” said Doran. “The owners have over 30 years of animal care expertise and they provide a safe, active and healthy recreational environment for your furry friends. Canine Cabana improves the quality of life for both dogs and the owners who love them. They are your dog’s oasis from home.”

St. Joseph’s Hospital – South – Organizations With Over 25 Employees

St. Joseph’s Hospital – South opened its doors in February of 2015 and offers a variety of amenities for its guests.

“Being South Hillsborough County’s first not-for-profit hospital, their innovative facility is specially designed to make patients and visitors as comfortable as possible,” said Doran. “They just completed their latest expansion with an 11-bed neonatal intensive care unit and Watson Health just ranked them within the 2020 Top 100 Hospitals.”

The following individual GRCC investors were acknowledged as 2020 Award Winners for their dedication, achievements and outstanding character while representing the chamber in the community:

Joe Eletto, CENTURY 21 Beggins – 2020 Ambassador of the Year

According to Doran, Joe Eletto was chosen as ambassador of the year because he is an individual who truly embodies what the purpose of being an ambassador is and leads other ambassadors and investors to be the best versions of themselves.

He served as the 2014 GRCC president and was awarded Citizen of the Year in 2015. Currently, Eletto serves as the chair of the Military Affairs Committee, actively participates in Taking Care of Business (TCOB) and serves on the Annual Golf Tournament Committee. This year will be his sixth time being awarded Ambassador of the Year.

Larry Brooks, A&A Mortgage Funding – 2020 Citizen of the Year

“Larry Brooks is involved with countless activities behind the scenes to support the needs of so many in the community,” said Doran. “Brooks has been a dedicated volunteer for Faces of Courage for many years and gives of his talent and monies to many more organizations as well. He even awarded his own scholarship through the Riverview Woman’s Club.”

Brooks is the first man to be a member of the Riverview Women’s Club. He was also previously named the 2011 Volunteer of the Year.

Michelle Mosher, Southshore Insurance Professionals – 2020 Volunteer of the Year

“Michelle Mosher always seeks ways to connect with members outside of the normal course,” said Doran. “Mosher actively cultivates new leadership for the GRCC and exemplifies this as a current ambassador. She contributes her time and thoughts to almost every event hosted by the GRCC, including the Political Forum, Taste of GRCC and TCOB.”

Mosher currently serves as the chair of the Presidents Council, co-chair for the COVID-19 Task Force and has been a dedicated member to the GRCC board for eight years.

Tammy See, OEL Heating and Cooling – 2020 Shining Star

Tammy See completely inserted herself within the first year of joining GRCC. See conducted a virtual educational webinar with GRCC, volunteers time to put together the monthly newsletter, actively participates on the COVID-19 Task Force and TCOB and truly encompasses GRCC’s core values. She is the co-chair of the TurboChatter NetworkNite committee, the co-chair of the Ambassador Team and a newly elected GRCC board member.

To learn more about these businesses and other GRCC members, visit www.riverviewchamber.com or call 234-5944.