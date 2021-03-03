By Brian Bokor

Welcome to your March update of new developments and openings in the Greater Brandon/Riverview area. Please check the respective Facebook pages for the most recent information.

On the retail side, several new shops and restaurants opened this year, including Culver’s on Boyette Rd. in Riverview, Brandon Vegan Deli in the Walmart Neighborhood market plaza on Lithia Pinecrest Rd. as well as three new stores in Bloomingdale Square (Bloomingdale Ave. and Bell Shoals Rd. ), including The Flip Flop Shop, Caribbean Mystique Spa and The UPS Store. Gasparilla Pizzeria & Growlers on Bloomingdale Ave. has its alcoholic beverage permit hearing on Monday, February 22 and is hoping to be able to serve beer as well as fill your ‘growlers’ soon after.

Stores currently in the construction phase include a RaceTrac at the SE. corner of Lumsden Rd. and Kings Ave. with four new businesses slated for the parcels in front of the Bloomingdale Walmart Supercenter. The standalone building will become a Heartland Dental with the other, a TD Bank, on one side and two as-of-yet unnamed retailers on the other. The bank will be located on the corner lot nearest Wendy’s.

Developments in the early stages include a Hydrologic Warehouse, Distribution Center and Sales Showroom featuring plumbing and lighting and fans at its new location, just south of the TGH Ice Plex off of Falkenburg Rd. Apollo Beach will be welcoming a new restaurant in Finn’s Dockside Bar & Grill, to be located near Circles Waterfront Restaurant on Apollo Beach Blvd. In the Belmont area, new stores planned include a dental office, Dunkin’, Hungry Howie’s and BubbaQue’s on the SW. corner of Paseo Al Mar Blvd. and U.S. 301.

On the multifamily residential side, a 66-unit townhome project off of Big Bend Rd. in Summerfield (Townes at Summerfield Creek) is in the presale stage, a gated 58-unit townhome community will be built off Krycul Ave. in Riverview, a 400-unit apartment complex is already underway in Waterset and Belmont will see a new 160-unit townhome project behind the new Publix shopping plaza.

Two separate, single-family subdivisions are set for the Simmons Loop area with 250 new homes planned southwest of Simmons Loop and another 48 planned just south of Simmons Loop off of Grace Sweat Rd. The area will also see construction begin on the I-75 flyover from U.S. 41 to U.S. 301, connecting Paseo Al Mar Blvd. in Apollo Beach with Balm Rd. in Wimauma (Waterset to Belmont).