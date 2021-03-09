The month of March brings not only St. Patrick’s Day and spring, but live comedy and music at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. Attendees to the venue can rest assured that their health is a top priority while viewing great musicals and other acts live on stage.

Chris Bredbenner, executive director of the Firehouse Cultural Center, said, “With COVID-19 there is always a risk at social gatherings that there could be an exposure. Since March we have been operating safely by following and updating the plan we have in place. Since we are in a county owned building, we have stringent guidelines. We recently updated our practices. We were fortunate to obtain Cares Act funding through Hillsborough County. This provided for additional upgrades. Our AC systems have ionization units and we acquired three UV/HEPA portable air scrubbers that can filter the air in the theater every 25 minutes.”

The first show in March is comedy with Lou Angelwolf on Friday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. Angelwolf’s voice on the radio has been heard by millions. His live stand-up performances span a dozen time zones and a widely scattered demographic area.

On Saturday, March 13, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Mike Donahue and Third Man Out at 7:30 p.m. Donahue will play guitar and provide lead vocals. Donahue has been playing Irish music since 1993.

Then, on Saturday, March 22, come out and see James Suggs and Ken Franckling at 7:30 p.m. Jazz trumpeter Suggs was the featured soloist with the Glenn Miller Orchestra. He has also played with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra. He will be joined by award-winning jazz journalist and photographer Franckling to put the selected music in context. Franckling will also sign copies of his book, Jazz in the Key of Light, for purchasers.

All reservations are for advance tickets only. Not having day of show pricing allows for reserve seating to maintain social distancing. Tickets are $23 for members and $28 for future members. Please call 645-7651 or go to www.firehouseculturalcenter.org for tickets and reservations. Please note that all tickets are nonrefundable.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin.