Compiled by Jenny Bennett

The Cottonseed Marketplace Introduces Its Airstream Mobile Marketplace

Carrie and Joe Perkins, owners of the Cottonseed Marketplace, invite you to tour their renovated 1973, 23 ft. Airstream RV, nicknamed Arrow, which showcases their wooden and leather, laser-engraved gifts and home decor. The Cottonseed Marketplace is a homegrown and handmade local small business based in Valrico that began in 2015 by selling items on Etsy.

The grand opening will take place at the Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company’s Sunday Market on March 21 from 12 Noon until 4 p.m. The celebration will also include raffle prizes from local small businesses, giveaways and complimentary beer.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Leon Brockmeier Memorial Golf Tournament In April

The Leon Brockmeier Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, April 25 at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview. The entrance fee is $90 per player and includes a cart, 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner and beer on the course. On-site registration and sign-up starts at 11:30 a.m., range balls goes on until 12:30 p.m. and a shotgun start begins at 1 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels; details can be found on the Operation Lotus Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/operationlotus. Register to play or make a payment using Operation Lotus’ Venmo @operationlotus, PayPal for operationlotusfl@gmail.com or mail a check to P.O. Box 3056 Riverview, FL 33568.

St. Paddy’s Day Celebrations Last All Week At JF Kicks

JF Kicks, the popular restaurant and patio bar in Valrico, decided that just celebrating on St. Patrick’s Day wasn’t going to be enough, so it’s celebrating all week.

Irish food and drink specials will start on Monday, March 15, including green beer, Teeling Irish Whiskey and beer bucket specials. Food specials will include bangers and mash, Irish tots and gravy and cottage pie.

Its big celebration is on Saturday, March 20; it will have live music from four different bands both on the indoor stage and the outdoor patio area. Indoors, the band Red Stump will open at 6 p.m. and the Johnny Feel-Better Band will headline from 8 p.m. to 12 Midnight.

Bloomingdale 5K To Be Held At Bloomingdale High School

The Running of the Bulls 5K is happening in 2021. The event will be held on Saturday, May 5 at 8 a.m. at Bloomingdale High School. The 5K will be conducted within guidelines established by the CDC and special COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Both runners and walkers are welcome and all the proceeds will benefit Bloomingdale High School students.

Register for the event online at https://fitniche.com/events.

Annual St. Anne’s Golf Tournament

St. Anne’s Catholic Church is building its community outreach funds with its annual golf tournament. The event is being held on Saturday, April 10, at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview.

The entrance fee is $75 per player and includes prizes for Hole-in-One, Greatest Putt, Longest Drive, Most Accurate Drive, Closest to the Pin and an awards luncheon with great food following the tournament at the golf club. All proceeds benefit St. Anne Catholic Church’s community and outreach programs, including the weekly food pantry and Catholic Charities Mobile Medical Bus ministering to the needs of rural poor in Southern Hillsborough County.

Registration forms are available at the St. Anne Parish Office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Registration forms are also available at Summerfield Crossings Golf Pro Shop. For more information, contact Bob Gounaud at bgounaud@verizon.net or John Barr at pioneertire@yahoo.com.

Easter Of Hope Family Event

The Lighthouse Gospel Mission and Operation Hope are excited to present Easter of Hope on Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m. The free family event will include an Easter egg hunt, games, giveaways, prizes, fellowship and more.

The event will take place at the Lighthouse Freedom Center on 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview. Visit www.lighthousegospelmission.org for more information.

Free Electronic Recycling Event Benefiting Local Nonprofits

Pronesis Technology Group is partnering with local Tampa Bay business, Urban E Recycling, to offer its local community the opportunity to recycle their electronic equipment safely and securely for free.

“We look forward to hosting this event every year, and with the rise in cyber use this year, it is even more important to protect your data and make sure you are not leaving business or personal information on your old devices,” said Jeff Sheffer of Pronesis Technology Group.

While this is a free event, Pronesis Technology Group is asking that you bring a donation of nonperishable goods for local community heroes, A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay and the Angel Foundation.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pronesis Technology Group on 1463 Oakfield Dr., Ste. 101 in Brandon. For more information, including a list of accepted equipment and the top needs for the community groups, visit pronesisgrp.com/e-shred.

Support Group For Parents With Estranged Family

Join other parents who are estranged from their adult children. The PEAK (Parents of Estranged Adult Kids) group provides a safe place to listen, share and support others going through the hurt of family abandonment. Meeting will include group discussions, self-care and positive influencing activities to help cope with the situation.

Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at GracePoint Church, located at 1107 Charlie Griffin Rd. in Plant City from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit www.peaksupportgroup.com.

American Legion Giving Back To The Community

American Legion U.S.S. Tampa, Florida Auxiliary Unit 5 from District 15 came together to give back to the community recently. They were able to make up homemade Valentine’s Day cards and filled up goody snack bags for nurses who were administering the COVID-19 vaccine injections at the James Haley VA Hospital in Tampa.