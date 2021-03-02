Jim Boyd, Republican, is the new Florida state senator for District 21. District 21 covers all of Manatee County and Eastern Hillsborough County, including Valrico and Lithia.

Jim is a lifelong resident of Manatee County. He served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives beginning in 2010 until 2012, representing District 68. He then represented District 71 from 2012 to 2018.

Boyd comes from a political family. His grandfather, Hugh Boyd, was a state representative. His uncle, Wilber H. Boyd, was both a state representative and a state senator. Jim served on the Palmetto City Council from 1989 to 1993. Jim is co-owner and operator, along with his son, Austin, of Boyd Insurance and Investment Services in Bradenton.

State senators serve six-year terms. Jim is looking forward to the upcoming legislative session. He said, “I plan to introduce and support legislation that will enhance and protect the lives of my constituents.”

Residents of District 21 who are experiencing difficulties or issues with state agencies can call upon Jim or anyone in his district office for assistance. His district office is located in Bradenton, and the number is 941-742-6445.

Jim said, “My staff is available to provide assistance with state-related issues. If constituents need information from any agency in the state of Florida or experience communication challenges, my office can facilitate contact.” Jim added, “I have a great team assembled, and they work very hard to serve the constituents in my district.”

Jim has three legislative assistants. They are Kathy Galea, Amanda Romant and Jack Rogers.

Jim plans to hold town hall meetings either in person or virtually, depending on the conditions in the state due to COVID-19. You can, however, sign up to receive an email newsletter called Boyd’s Eye View. All you have to do is call his office and ask to join by providing your email address.

Jim has been married to his wife, Sandy, for 37 years. He resides in Manatee County, where both of his children, Austin and Ansley, were raised. He has one grandson, Houston, who just turned 1 year old.

Jim said, “We spend as much time together as possible.”

For more information, please contact Jim’s Bradenton office by calling 941-742-6445.