Nativity Catholic School student Isabel Ortega-Llamosas is the proud winner of Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest, a voting competition held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios, exhibiting over 80 million pieces of student art.

Ortega-Llamosas received more than 1,500 online votes for her winning art, titled Japanese Kimono.

“I like painting because it’s really fun and I can make pretty things with hot and cold colors,” Ortega-Llamosas said.

When asked how she felt when she found out she won Artist of the Week, Ortega-Llamosas said, “I felt really surprised and very excited and happy.”

Art teacher Sara Stoughton is one of the thousands of art teachers from over 100 countries around the world who use Artsonia to showcase their students’ art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms.

“It is wonderful to have the students recognized for their artistic achievements,” Stoughton said. “It shows them that imagination and determination are two very important things that should be celebrated.”

Artsonia developed Artist of the Week 10 years ago as a way to encourage teachers to submit student artwork and engage the school and community to vote on and recognize students for their achievements. Every week, Artsonia selects 12 random submissions in each of the four different age groups (PreK-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12) from artwork submitted the previous week. Voting is then open to the public for several days before the winner is announced.

Blick Art Materials generously donates a $100 gift certificate to the winning school and an individual $50 gift certificate to the student artist.

“Our mission at Artsonia is to bring communities together to celebrate children’s artistic expressions,” said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. “Artist of the Week is a perfect way to get local schools, families and friends involved in the process of creating, recognizing and cherishing student art.”

For more information, visit artsonia.com.