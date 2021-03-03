St. Joseph’s Hospital – South has received Primary Stroke Certification from DNV GL Healthcare, an international accrediting body that emphasizes clinical best practices and a disciplined management system. The certification earned by St. Joseph’s Hospital – South signifies clinical excellence through diagnosis, stabilization and treatment by the hospital’s stroke team.

In 2019, BayCare, St. Joseph’s Hospital – South’s parent, began the 18-month rigorous process of having all 12 of its stroke centers certified by DNV GL Healthcare.

Prior to receiving the certification, St. Joseph’s Hospital – South underwent a rigorous review process by DNV GL. A team of DNV GL surveyors observed practices, interviewed teams and reviewed documentation. DNV GL’s survey incorporates standards from the guidelines of the Brain Attack Coalition and recommendations from the American Stroke Association.

“This credential is a distinguished gauge of the high-quality stroke treatment given at our hospital,” said Philip Minden, president of St. Joseph’s Hospital – South. “The qualifications for this certification are very demanding. I am proud of the team’s accomplishment and grateful that BayCare provides the resources for our stroke center to attain this distinction. The communities we serve at St. Joseph’s Hospital – South can be confident of our skill, dedication and expertise when responding to and treating a stroke.”

St. Joseph’s Hospital – South opened in February 2015 to bring high-quality healthcare services to Southern Hillsborough County in an environment designed to help patients heal. Part of BayCare Health System, St. Joseph’s Hospital – South features all-private patient suites and offers emergency care, surgical services, imaging, intensive care, obstetrics, cardiac catheterization and more in a peaceful, relaxing and family-centered environment.

Located south of Tampa in Riverview, the all-digital, state-of-the-art facility is specially designed to make patients and visitors as comfortable as possible during their hospital experience.

DNV GL is a world-leading certification body that helps businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains through certification, verification, assessment and training services.

Within healthcare, DNV GL helps its customers achieve excellence by improving quality and patient safety through hospital accreditation, disease-specific certifications and quality-management training.

DNV GL operates in more than 100 countries. Our 16,000 professionals are dedicated to helping its customers make the world safer, smarter and greener.

For more information about DNV GL Healthcare, visit https://www.dnvgl.us/assurance/healthcare.