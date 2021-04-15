Car lovers, mark your calendars. The annual Bay Life Car Show and Craft Fair is back and better than ever.

The 15th annual car show, to take place at Bay Life Church, will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 and is open to the public with more than 500 show vehicles from around the state.

Classics, hot rods, full custom vehicles, military vehicles, muscle cars, exotics, trucks and more on the shaded property will set up for a fun day for the whole family.

“The Bay Life car show originally began as a community outreach to do something fun and involve our local car aficionados,” said Bay Life Church’s communications director, Stephen Stough. “Steve Hardy, the longtime Bay Life maintenance supervisor, took the initiative to organize our first event.”

Over the years, other Bay Life members got involved and the event grew into a fundraiser for the church’s missions.

In addition to the cars, guests will have the opportunity to purchase affordable food and shop at a full craft show with more than 50 vendors, including many offering auto-related items.

After a special opening celebration with a color guard and the national anthem to honor the USA, fun for the whole family will include a DJ, a live band, a 50/50 drawing, games and events just for the kids and more than 70 trophies to be awarded in many categories.

Admission is free. Show car owners are encouraged to provide a voluntary $10 donation, with every penny from this event benefiting Bay Life Church missions.

“Bay Life Church missions and student ministries send several trips throughout the U.S. and internationally to support our mission partners,” Stough said. “Every penny raised from food and beverage sales, raffles and donations goes to support Bay Life global missions.”

You can preregister and see past event photos, the property map and more at www.baylife.org/carshow. To learn more, contact Steve Schumm at sschumm@baylife.org or visit www.baylife.org/carshow. To learn about the missions at Bay Life Church, please visit www.baylife.org/missions. Bay Life Church is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon.