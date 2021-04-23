Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Pathway To Wellness Women’s Retreat

Join Women Centered 4 Success (WC4S) for its Pathway to Wellness retreat focused on reconnecting your mind, reenergizing your body, and rejuvenating your spirit through dynamic speakers and a specially curated program designed for an unforgettable wellness experience.

“A wellness retreat is a space where women can reconnect with one another to cultivate our womanhood, celebrate our unique talents and ultimately leave the retreat feeling empowered to make self-care a priority,” shared Sheila Lewis, CEO of WC4S.

The Pathway to Wellness retreat was created to help women in emotional, financial, spiritual, relationship, mental and fitness wellness. WC4S has identified these areas as the key focus points in a woman’s life that she needs to manage well and ultimately master to propel her forward.

New Date And Location For Running Of The Bulls 5K

The Running of the Bulls 5K has been moved to a new date and location. The event will now be held on Sunday, May 23 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Bloomingdale High School Band.

Find updates about the event on its Facebook page @bloomingdalebulls5k and register for the event at www.fitniche.com/events.

New Baby Giraffe At Busch Gardens

Guests at Busch Gardens can now ‘spot’ a new face on the park’s Serengeti plain. Born earlier this year, Cedora, a two-month-old female giraffe calf, just made her debut on the park’s 65-acre, multispecies habitat. After spending some time bonding with her mother, Cedora is becoming familiar with the rest of the Busch Gardens giraffe herd.

As you visit the park, you can get a special look at the giraffes on board the Serengeti Express Train or by booking a Serengeti Safari, which includes the opportunity to hand-feed one of the amazing animals.

Wreath Donation To Liberty Manor

Some people have a talent and enjoy making others happy by sharing that talent, and Mamie Robinson, who made and delivered seven beautiful wreaths in an all-American motif to the residents at Liberty Manor for Veterans, is just that kind of person. The mission of Liberty Manor for Veterans is to promote the developmental and social needs of disabled and honorably discharged veterans who have fallen victim to homelessness.

Anyone interested in assisting in this initiative can contact Connie Lindsay on 900-9422 or visit its website at www.libertymanor.org for more information.

15th Annual Bay Life Car Show & Craft Fair At Bay Life Church

Come join other car and craft lovers for Bay Life Church’s 15th annual Car Show and Craft Fair. This event is open to the public, with over 500 show vehicles from around the state. Classics, hot rods, full custom vehicles, military vehicles, muscle cars, exotics, trucks and more on the shaded property will set up for a fun day for the whole family.

Affordable food will be available, plus a full craft show with over 50 vendors, including auto-related vendors to help with your car needs. There will also be a great live band, 50/50 drawing and over 70 trophies awarded in many categories.

Admission is free. Show car owners are encouraged to provide a voluntary $10 donation, with every penny from this event benefiting Bay Life Church missions. You can preregister and see past event photos, the property map and more at www. baylife.org/carshow.

To learn more, contact Steve Schumm at sschumm@baylife.org or visit www.baylife.org/carshow. To learn about the missions at Bay Life Church, please visit www.baylife.org/missions.

Spring Yoga Classes Starting At Center Place

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is pleased to announce the start of spring yoga classes on the deck. Two styles of yoga are available: Holy Yoga Flow on Saturday, May 1 and May 15, 8-9 a.m., and Hatha Yoga Flow on May 1 and May 15, 10-11 a.m. The cost for each session will be $20.

To register for a class, please call 685-8888.

Congratulations To Bloomingdale’s All-County 2020-21 Students

The Hillsborough All-County Ensembles are an opportunity for the top musicians throughout the county to experience music making in an ensemble setting. It not only showcases the top musicians in the county, it also gives them a chance to work with a director other than their own.

Bloomingdale High School’s band director, Jon Sever, is proud of the students that made it to the All-County and sees it as a good sign for the future.

High School Band, 9th-10th Grade:

Clay Larson

Jocelyn Bueno Hernandez

Creighton Cantrell

Cameron Jennings

Matthew Ryan

Mishka Moronta

Chole Erickson

High School Band, 11th-12th Grade:

Jose Cisneros

Mason Rhody

Summer Hogenmiller

Diana Munoz

Danna Rodroguez

Declan Ware

Winners Of Music Showcase Contest

March is Music In Our Schools Month and it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the very best of what is happening musically in classrooms across our area. Music Showcase in Brandon held an essay/drawing contest for students to express what music in school means to them, and it would like to congratulate all the participants for their dedication, hard work and creativity.

The winners are: Elementary school winner – Saanvi, Lithia Springs Elementary; runner up – Kayleigh, Lithia Springs Elementary. Middle school winner – Katerina, Lawton Chiles Middle Academy. High school winner – Nicholas, Alonso High; runner up – Brooke, Strawberry Crest High.

Plant City Social Dances Every Saturday

Plant City Social Dance at the Strawberry Square Dance Center on 4401 Promenade Blvd. will be having dances every Saturday. Ballroom music will be played from 6-6:30 p.m. followed by regular dance music.

To listen to a sample of the playlist, visit djkenmiller.com. Limits on those attending have been removed and reservations are no longer required.