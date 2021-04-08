By Hayley Fedor

Cruce Pest Management brings to the community over 30 years of pest control expertise and is locally owned and operated by Robin Cruce, dominating the industry as a strong woman-owned small business.

“We are [a] locally owned mom and pop. Our customers are real important to us and we show it,” said Cruce.

Since May 2016, the company has been building relationships with clients in the community through affordable services and, more importantly, care and concern for families and businesses.

At Cruce Pest Management, the staff’s quality customer service helps facilitate the trustworthiness that the company is known for. Plus, the results do not lie; Cruce provides a 100 percent guarantee that all pest problems will be eradicated.

The company’s goal is “to stand out from the rest of the other companies because of the service we provide and the follow up,” said Cruce.

Cruce Pest Management gives customers peace of mind by using minimally invasive techniques and eco-friendly pest control methods to insure the safety of families, pets and the environment.

One of the main pest management services that Cruce Pest Management specializes in is subterranean termite control and prevention. The staff are dedicated to not only getting rid of your current pest problems but also eliminating complications with pests in the future.

With same-day pest control services and emergency 24/7 exterminations, Cruce Pest Management commits to providing assistance for customers anytime pest problems arise. Cruce and her team are able to offer undivided time and attention to meeting customers’ needs because they work exclusively to aid the Southern Hillsborough area.

“I stay in South Hillsborough County, which makes it so that I’m around and available for my customers,” said Cruce. “Getting to my customers quickly if they needed me is my goal as a pest control operator.”

The company offers a number of monthly discounts and specials for residents and businesses in Tampa while also offering 10 percent off for veterans, active duty and servicemen and women. In addition, all service estimates and pest inspections are free.

For more information on Cruce Pest Management, visit crucepest.net or call 915-5973 to speak to a Cruce Pest Management representative.