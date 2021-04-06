By Hayley Fedor

When it comes to orthodontics, Dietrich & Kelso Orthodontics offers quality care with staff that put building trustworthy relationships with patients first. The company has established its reputation for professionalism over the last 43 years, starting in the Polk County area and expanding to serving the Hillsborough County community more recently.

The original practice was started by Dr. Keith Hillard, who worked in the office until his retirement in 2016. In 2012, Dr. Andrew Dietrich took ownership of the practice, and later in 2017, Dr. Andrew Kelso became part owner with Dr. Dietrich.

Dietrich & Kelso Orthodontics specializes in braces and Invisalign treatment for children and adults and the dedicated doctors with the company work to create personalized plans with each individual patient. The primary goal is for patients to feel confident and informed about their treatments throughout the entire process.

“We take pride in providing the best orthodontic care with a focus on exceptional patient experiences,” said Ashley Chandler, office manager at Dietrich & Kelso Orthodontics.

The 28 staff members that make up Dietrich & Kelso Orthodontics provide quality customer service for each guest and play an important role in facilitating the caring and welcoming experience that the company maintains.

“I like to brag that our foundation is built more on trust and teamwork and the commitment to carrying ourselves with the utmost integrity and compassion for others,” said Chandler.

At Dietrich & Kelso Orthodontics, many different types of insurances are accepted and flexible payment options are available in order to best accommodate patients.

Part of the company’s commitment to quality is reflected in its approach to treatments which include utilizing the newest technologies and techniques in the field of orthodontics. In addition, Dietrich & Kelso continues to grow and expand as the desire to bring quality care to more patients and families increases.

“Instead of just doing orthodontics, we build a relationship with our patients,” said Chandler.

Dietrich & Kelso Orthodontics accommodates patients Monday through Friday at all six of its locations; hours of operation vary depending on the office. There are two locations in Hillsborough County, the Brandon location at 401 S. Parsons Ave., Unit A and the Riverview location at 11906 Boyette Rd.

To learn more about Dietrich & Kelso Orthodontics and to find contact information, visit dkosmiles.com.