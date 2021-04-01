After our Easter celebrations on Sunday, April 4, the next fun event that happens every April is Tax Day. Yes, Thursday, April 15 is a dreaded day for many, although some of us may have already filed our taxes and received a nice-sized refund check from Uncle Sam.

If you combine Tax Day with the recent stimulus check many people received, there could be a nice sum of money in our pockets. Should you catch up on bills that you’re behind paying? Should you invest the money? Should you pay off a credit card? Money can be a sensitive topic and for many people it can be a stressful part of life.

But what does the Bible teach us about money? A significant portion of your life will revolve around earning, saving, giving and spending money. So, your relationship with money isn’t something you should just brush aside as unspiritual or unnecessary. There are many faith-based books that can be helpful guides to learning about how to handle money, stay out of debt and invest in the future.

Hebrews 13:5 tells us, “Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for He has said, ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you.’”



The Root of Riches

By Chuck Bentley

It’s easy to fall into the trap of wanting to have more money and become wealthy. After all, society sells that becoming rich and acquiring belongings leads to happiness. Learn how to avoid the world’s view of money and align with God’s purposes for it. This book teaches a unique approach showing how our roots, or beliefs, result in our fruits or behaviors when it comes to financial matters and how our riches are only truly found in Christ.



Money Strategies for Tough Times

By Matt Bell

This faith-based book is specially prepared to help readers handle (and prevent) the tough times when it comes to finances. No guilt trips—just practical, proven, sound money strategies, built on the timeless foundation of God’s Word, that you can put in motion today to weather any financial storm and take charge of your financial life.



Your Money Counts

By Howard Dayton

If you want to learn about how to manage money God’s way, this is a great book to get started. This book provides a direct guide to financial stewardship outlining what the Bible teaches about the true owner of money and biblical principles of debt, savings, giving, work and more. It’s an easy read that has plenty of practical tips, including budgeting, creating a plan to get out of debt and saving money.



Money, Possessions and Eternity

By Randy Alcorn

Who wants to settle for fleeting treasures on Earth when God offers everlasting treasures in heaven? It’s time to rethink our perspectives on money and possessions, especially in today’s world. In this thoroughly researched book, the author shows readers how to view these things accurately―as God’s provision for our good, the good of others and his glory.