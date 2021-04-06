By Faith Miller

For the month of April, the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC) is hosting a range of online events for kids and families.

On Friday, April 9, the HCPLC is offering an online trivia night for both teens and adults. The event will feature questions on pop culture, movies and books. It is planned to be the ending for HCPLC’s National Library Week events, which runs from Monday to Wednesday, April 5-7. People can enter with a team or by themselves, with prizes being offered to the victors. This activity is recommended to teens and adults and will be happening from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Throughout the course of the month, the libraries will be giving away free books through certain events, allowing participants the opportunity to be eligible to win when they sign up for events. This is done by including one’s address in registrations on qualifying events.

On Friday, April 23, HCPLC will be hosting its monthly ‘One Book, One Night,’ this week being Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson. According to the official HCPLC site where registration takes place, the first chapter will be read out loud and offering people to listen in either English, Spanish or French. There will also be a live Q&A session for attendants. This event runs from 6:30-7:15 p.m. and is recommended for all ages—children, teens and adults.

On Thursday, April 29 from 9:30-10:15 a.m., the Creative Arts Theatre Company, the City of Tampa’s professional theater company for young audiences, will be presenting The Frog Princess. According to the HCPLC registration website, this play is a modern take on the classic tale written by the Brothers Grimm, authors who wrote the original stories for many of today’s fairy tales, and it is recommended for ages 4 to 8.

The play follows a young princess who is turned from frog to human by a strange, mysterious and magical golden ball. The story combines songs and puppetry to work together in telling the tale of this frog princess and the struggles she faces in her attempts to reverse the spell in time for the party at the frog castle.

For more information on these and various other events, visit the HCPLC event homepage for a calendar and full list for the upcoming months. Registration is also available through https://hcplc.evanced.info/signup/calendar.