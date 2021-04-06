Have you been longing to give your kitchen or bathroom a makeover? If so, look no further than The Cabinet Painting Company, a locally owned business which offers a multiphasic process where existing cabinets are transformed from worn and outdated and given the fresh-from-the-factory look and feel.

FishHawk residents Lauren and James Roy and Leah and Brian Shaffer recently launched the business to offer a service that uses their individual talents.

Lauren and Leah are sisters whose father, a licensed painter for more than 40 years, has been running a painting business since the 1980s. Recently, the sisters found a way to put their knowledge to use and include their husbands.

“Now we are three families working to continue the legacy,” said Brian. “James and Lauren handle the sales and design side of the business and me and Leah run marketing and administration. It has been a wonderful experience coming together, supporting one another and bringing this amazing service to homeowners in our own backyard.”

The company looks at cabinet painting as so much more than a home improvement project.

“Kitchens and bathrooms are the most expensive and important spaces in your home, so ensuring that everything in those rooms is high quality really matters,” said Brian. “Our process provides meaningful and long-lasting value to your home as well as the beauty and style that you’re looking for.”

Technicians remove the cabinet doors and drawer faces from customers’ homes and transport them to a climate-controlled facility. In the shop and at the home, the cabinets receive comprehensive preparation, priming and finish application, leaving them with a factory-like feel and appearance.

“We are the experts in this process,” said Brian. “We are not painters who can do cabinets. We are not a custom furniture company that can paint cabinets. We believe that cabinet painting is a specialty, and we have devoted all of our time, efforts and resources into becoming the best at it.”

James, broker and owner at 27North Realty, has been in many houses during his 11 years in real estate.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to witness many different trends in real estate and updating worn and outdated cabinets has become a hot one as of late,” he said. “It’s no secret that the kitchen and bathrooms are incredibly important in terms of resale value, so it just made sense to go into another relationship-based business that provides immense value to its customers.”

The Cabinet Painting Company services all of Hillsborough County as well as certain parts of Western Polk and Northern Manatee Counties. To learn more, find the business on Facebook or visit cabinetpaintingco.com. Call 485-6075 for a free estimate.