Darryl Rouson, Democrat, is the Florida state senator who represents District 19. This district covers a large area comprising Eastern and Southern Hillsborough County, including Riverview, Gibsonton, Apollo Beach and part of Ruskin.

Rouson has served in the Senate since 2016. Prior to this, he served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2008 to 2016. When he is not in session, Rouson practices law with Rubenstein Law.

Rouson’s main office is located in St. Petersburg. He has two satellite offices located at 330 Pauls Dr. in Brandon and The Cuban Club at 2010 N. Avenida Republica de Cuba in Tampa. Constituents are asked to make appointments by calling 727-822-6828.

As a state senator, he and his office can assist constituents with a myriad of issues. Rouson said, “Our office can help by reaching out on your behalf to the state agencies for issues such as unemployment, Medicaid, Department of Corrections and more.”

Rouson added, “I represent the people of District 19 in Tallahassee. Please let me be your mouthpiece for change in our state.”

Rouson has three legislative aides. Ella Coffee works locally and helps with local matters in the district. Robert Heere and Tennille Moore travel with Rouson to Tallahassee during session and work on legislative matters.

During the 2021 session, Rouson has many priorities. “My priorities include expanding the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity to increase access to care for our minority populations, fighting for a just criminal justice system and addressing food insecurity issues as chairman of the Agriculture Committee,” explained Rouson.

Rouson plans to hold a virtual town hall when the session concludes. His office also puts together an email newsletter. You can subscribe to it by visiting www.DarrylRouson.com.

Rouson is married to Angela Holmes Rouson and resides in St. Petersburg. He and his wife have nine children: Antonio Winston, Sakeisha Winston, Daniele Rouson, Giselle Rouson, Evan Holmes, Daniel Rouson, Emanuel Rouson, Jared Rouson and Aaron Rouson.

You can reach Darryl Rouson by calling 727-822-6828 and by email at rouson.darryl@flsenate.gov.