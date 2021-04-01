Riverview is about to get a one-stop grocery option unlike any other. Fields & Table, a new concept grocery market located at 11531 Balm Riverview Rd., is opening this spring.

Owned by local residents Brentt and Mirna Skinner, the 8,000-square-foot indoor market and 2,000-square-foot outdoor retail space has scrapped the traditional grocery store layout with its vast center aisles and shelves of neatly stacked processed foods (you won’t find 12-packs of your favorite colas here) in favor of providing quality, fresh, locally sourced and affordable produce, meats, dairy and baked goods.

The largest footprint in their store will be its produce department, full of fresh fruits and vegetables. Florida’s subtropical temperatures, accompanied by the warm and rainy seasons, make it an ideal place to grow a number of fruits and vegetables, including sweet corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelons, several kinds of beans, sweet potatoes, peppers, okra, lettuce, carrots, citrus, guavas, mangoes, papayas and more.

“We bring food right from the fields to our store to your table,” said Mirna, whose background is in agricultural distribution. “Every family should have the opportunity to have healthy and delicious food options.”

In addition to the produce section, the store will feature a meat and seafood department (complete with an experienced butcher), bakery and floral department. Other locally sourced edibles will also be on display, including nuts and honey. The store will also feature a staffed salsa and guacamole bar for customers to customize these delicious sides and take home with them.

Mirna said store employees will be knowledgeable and able to assist customers throughout their shopping experience.

“Our market will be a place customers come to learn about the food they’re going to be putting into their bodies,” said Mirna. “We can tell them where it’s coming from.”

Fields & Table will be open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. It will also feature an e-commerce element where customers can place their orders online and pick up at the store.

To learn more about Fields & Table, go to www.fieldsandtable.com or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FieldsandTable.