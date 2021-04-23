Charm, etiquette and self-development are qualities that are near and dear to Linda Herndon-Goldstein or ‘Miss Linda,’ as she is known at Center Place. Linda has been teaching her Project Role Model class for 17 years at Center Place. With the recent pandemic and the near-closing of the beloved Brandon community center, Project Role Model had to be put on hold for a while.

“I am so thrilled to be back home at Center Place,” Linda said. “While Center Place was closed, former students and parents were reaching out to me to see when I would be teaching this program again at Center Place.”

Project Role Model session one begins on Wednesday, May 5. The six-week program for girls ages 8-14 will meet on Wednesdays at Center Place from 6-8 p.m. The program ends on June 9 with a graduation and fashion show ceremony at the center. The cost for the program is $60.

“I love teaching this program because it builds self-esteem, self-confidence, manners and gives our young girls a positive attitude,” Linda said. “I feel that girls nowadays need to learn the qualities to help them succeed in life.”

Linda has been teaching etiquette, self-development, charm and modeling for more than 30 years. She is a fifth-generation Brandon resident who owned and operated her own business called Glamour Connection.

“I was an instructor and motivator at Barbizon School of Modeling and won teacher of the year there,” Linda said. “I believe the way you present yourself to the world is the way the world responds to you, and that must be in a positive, self-confident manner.”

Linda’s platform and goal for Project Role Model is to help young girls become role models who grow up to inspire other young girls.

“My goal in teaching this program is to improve, educate and create role models for future generations who believe, achieve and succeed. I want girls to come share the opportunity to reach for the stars and become one,” she said.

If you would like to register your daughter for Project Role Model session one, please call Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association at 685-8888. Linda is currently working on dates for Project Role Model session two and a Project Role Model for boys as well.