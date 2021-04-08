Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Leon Brockmeier Memorial Golf Tournament In April

The Leon Brockmeier Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, April 25 at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview. The entrance fee is $90 per player and includes a cart, 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner and beer on the course. On-site registration and sign-up starts at 11:30 a.m., range balls goes on until 12:30 p.m. and a shotgun start begins at 1 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels; details can be found on the Operation Lotus Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/operationlotus. Register to play or make a payment using Operation Lotus’ Venmo @operationlotus, PayPal for operationlotusfl@gmail.com or mail a check to P.O. Box 3056 Riverview, FL 33568.

Scholarship To Benefit Local High School Female Graduating Seniors

Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry is an all-female Krewe based in the SouthShore area. It is proud to offer a scholarship to benefit local high school female graduating seniors who plan to enter careers and technical fields through community colleges or technical programs. Eligible applicants must be graduating from these local high schools: Newsome, Lennard, East Bay and Riverview.

For more information and an application, visit www.kreweofcharlottedeberry.com.

Pathway To Wellness Women’s Retreat

Join Women Centered 4 Success (WC4S) for its Pathway to Wellness retreat focused on reconnecting your mind, reenergizing your body, and rejuvenating your spirit through dynamic speakers and a specially curated program designed for an unforgettable wellness experience.

“A wellness retreat is a space where women can reconnect with one another to cultivate our womanhood, celebrate our unique talents and ultimately leave the retreat feeling empowered to make self-care a priority,” shared Sheila Lewis, CEO of WC4S.

The Pathway to Wellness retreat was created to help women in emotional, financial, spiritual, relationship, mental and fitness wellness. WC4S has identified these areas as the key focus points in a woman’s life that she needs to manage well and ultimately master to propel her forward.

For more information and to register for the retreat, visit www.wc4s.org.

Lennard High School Competes In The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Classic

Recently, the Lennard High School flag football team competed in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Classic Tournament. This is the third year in a row that the Buccaneers have hosted the girls flag football classic, and over 50 schools competed. The event was 100 percent free for all teams and fans, the Buccaneers paid for the facilities, T-shirts, referees and other gifts. The Lennard team had two wins over Osceola and Martin Counties.

Coach Combs said, “I could not be more proud of my team, playing two quality opponents and coming away with two wins.”

New Date And Location For Running Of The Bulls 5K

The Running of the Bulls 5K has been moved to a new date and location. The event will now be held on Sunday, May 23 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Bloomingdale High School Band.

Find updates about the event on its Facebook page @bloomingdalebulls5k and register for the event at www.fitniche.com/events.

Barrington Middle School Band Concert

The Barrington Bolts Band Concert Premiere of “Affirmation (Peace, Love and Music)” by Randall Standridge will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 at Riverview High School.

This piece was originally supposed to premiere in the spring of 2020, but COVID-19 postponed this musical experience for the students. Since then, it has become a mission for this piece to be performed with both the current band students as well as the 2020 Barrington band alumni.

“Affirmation (Peace, Love and Music)” is dedicated to the Barrington Band students of Lithia and its director, David Triplett-Rosa. This performance will also be livestreamed on Zoom, meeting ID 861 8212 0232, passcode BMS2021.

Bingo At St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview will be holding a bingo event, with proceeds going to its Community for Women group. The event will be held at the Family Life Center on St. Stephen’s campus on Tuesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. There will be cash prizes, including a $100 jackpot; tickets to play are $15.

New Baby Giraffe At Busch Gardens

Guests at Busch Gardens can now ‘spot’ a new face on the park’s Serengeti plain. Born earlier this year, Cedora, a two-month-old female giraffe calf, just made her debut on the park’s 65-acre, multispecies habitat. After spending some time bonding with her mother, Cedora is becoming familiar with the rest of the Busch Gardens giraffe herd.

As you visit the park, you can get a special look at the giraffes on board the Serengeti Express Train or by booking a Serengeti Safari, which includes the opportunity to hand-feed one of the amazing animals.

Free Digital Florida Orchestra Performance

Recently, The Florida Orchestra took audiences on a special journey with stunning, beautiful music meant to soothe away 12 months of anxiety while lifting your spirits. Now you can feel those precious moments of serenity anytime, as the concert is available on demand for free at https://floridaorchestra.org/.

Give yourself the musical space to pause and reflect with Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, one of the most recognizable pieces in the world. Plus, Ahmed Alabaca’s Across the Calm Waters of Heaven – A Piece for Peace; Anton Bruckner’s Christus factus est, performed by low brass in the dark; Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Variations on a Theme by Thomas Tallis; Tomaso Albinoni’s Oboe Concerto No. 2, Op. 9, featuring soloist Mitchell Kuhn; On the Nature of Daylight by Max Richter; as well as a sublime encore with violin and harp.

Wreath Donation To Liberty Manor

Some people have a talent and enjoy making others happy by sharing that talent, and Mamie Robinson, who made and delivered seven beautiful wreaths in an all-American motif to the residents at Liberty Manor for Veterans, is just that kind of person. The mission of Liberty Manor for Veterans is to promote the developmental and social needs of disabled and honorably discharged veterans who have fallen victim to homelessness.

Anyone interested in assisting in this initiative can contact Connie Lindsay on 900-9422 or visit its website at www.libertymanor.org for more information.

Spring Yoga Classes Starting At Center Place

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is pleased to announce the start of spring yoga classes on the deck. Two styles of yoga are available: Holy Yoga Flow on Saturday, May 1 and May 15, 8-9 a.m., and Hatha Yoga Flow on May 1 and May 15, 10-11 a.m. The cost for each session will be $20.

To register for a class, please call 685-8888.