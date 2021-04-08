The Florida State Fair—rescheduled for Thursday, April 22 to Sunday, May 2—is counting down to its opening day on April 22. Hosted at the Florida State Fairgrounds, the fair features acres of entertainment, the largest midway in the United States and all of the fun fair foods people have come to love.

All-day entertainment will include Daredevil Daze 2.0, Extreme Illusions, Fireguy, GASCAR Crazy Animal Races, Dark Knights, Criss Cross Flying Trapeze, One-Man Band, Hollywood Circus, Mango and Dango, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Tour of Destruction Demolition Derby and more.

To view the full entertainment list, visit www.floridastatefair.com/fair/entertainment.

There will be a variety of promotional days, including Heroes Day on April 22 with

free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, doctors, nurses as well as hospital and emergency clinic staff with valid ID. Senior days will take place Monday to Thursday from April 22 to May 2 with discounted admission for seniors age 55-plus.

The Florida State Fair, first held in Tampa in 1904, has become one of the largest events in the state, attracting more than 500,000 people during its 12-day run. Boasting the largest midway in the USA, a robust agricultural program, a circus, interactive animal exhibits and new attractions each year, the fair offers something for everyone.

In addition to your usual fair fun, this year will also be the second annual Deep-Fried Dash 5K presented by Sleep Number®. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, the race will take participants through the excitement of the 117th annual Florida State Fair. Runners will tour all the fair has to offer, from the sights of exhilarating rides to the smells of fresh fair foods. For those who wish to stay socially distant, the virtual option of the race will be open until Friday, April 30.

All proceeds from the Deep-Fried Dash will benefit the Florida State Fair Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to improve and support agricultural, scientific and educational programs at the Florida State Fair like Cracker Country Living History Museum, AgVenture and more.

Participants can register today at www.floridastatefair.com/5k/.

For more information, visit www.floridastatefair.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram.