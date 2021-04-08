People seeking an opportunity to earn community service hours for Bright Futures Scholarships or just want to volunteer can participate in the upcoming SouthShore Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 17 at 8 a.m. The location of the cleanup will be at 201 W. Shell Point Rd. beginning at Hwy. 41 to the 32nd St. entrance to Little Harbor in Ruskin. Those joining should check in at the office of Schwarz & Baskin Business and Commercial Brokers, Inc. in Ruskin.

Peter Schwarz, who owns Schwarz & Baskin Business and Commercial Brokers, felt a need to help the community come together as well as to keep the street clean, which would be how the idea came into fruition. With that in mind, Schwarz & Baskin Business and Commercial Brokers specializes in business sales with or without real estate. To add, it is also a full-service real estate company. Back in 2018, Schwarz’s company adopted this specific spot, as previously stated.

In addition, he is also on the board of directors at the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, members of which will also be involved with the cleanup.

Schwarz stated how impactful this cleanup will be for the SouthShore community.

“This will have a great impact on our environment,” Schwarz said.

For the cleanup, Schwarz’s business will also provide transportation, water and trash bags for the debris. Volunteers will receive a free barbecue lunch from Roots Southern BBQ.

In July 2011, the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce merged two historic chambers through combining Ruskin and Apollo Beach. Its vision would be to preserve its historic heritage while meeting the changing business needs of its community. Both communities of SouthShore consist of an ideal mixture of relaxation, natural beauty and recreation. The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is committed to growth through new membership acquisition, proper planning and more.

“All in all, we are looking forward to making this a yearly event to bring our community together,” Schwarz said.

For more information, visit http://www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org/events/details/southshore-community-clean-up-19737. Call 654-7350 or email schwarz@schwarzbaskin.com.