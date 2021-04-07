By Lily Belcher

The Tampa Bay Rays are more than just the 2020 American League Champions, they are also a vital contribution to Tampa Bay area charitable causes. Throughout the year, the Rays front office and players work to involve the community, especially elementary and middle school-aged children, through programs such as Reading with the Rays and Poynter Institute’s Write Field Program.

In February, the World Series runner-ups launched their 2021 Rays Rookies Kids Club, sponsored by Outback Steakhouse, giving children under 14 years old access to promotional items, exclusive digital content and an online portal with activities through the $30 membership.

“The online membership portal is a new feature for this season that allows us to connect with fans while they are away from the ballpark,” said Tampa Bay Rays Director of Promotions Stephon Thomas. “On the portal, members can download activity sheets, answer trivia questions, participate in polls, watch videos and more. The portal is also where we will host digital experiences with Rays players and staff. These digital experiences will include Zoom videos with Raymond, players and other special guests.”

The digital portal offers five monthly challenges to members to complete for additional prizes and notifies Rays Rookies of upcoming virtual meet-and-greets with guests.

Rays Rookies Kids Club members will receive a Rays duffle bag, snapback hat and 2020 American League Championship socks. Those who sign up before Opening Day on Thursday, April 1 will receive their premium promotional items in April for the beginning of the season. Children who sign up after Opening Day can expect their gifts at least two weeks after they sign up.

“Our mission is to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. The Kids Club is one of the most important ways that we can do that. We want to build connections between kids in the community as well as with the team, as we build Rays fans for generations to come,” said Thomas.

To sign up for the limited membership, visit raysbaseball.com/raysrookies or sign up through the Major League Baseball Ballpark App. For information or additional questions, email raysrookies@raysbaseball.com.