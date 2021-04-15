The 80s were alive and well at the recent Valrico/FishHawk 2021 Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet. Big hair and neon could be seen all around the ballroom at The Regent on March 25 this year.

Craig Beckinger, owner of ABC Event Planning, was captain of the time machine that took the chamber and its guests back in time with his totally awesome decorations.

“I had a great time bringing the 80s back to life,” Beckinger said. “It was great creating all the 80s-themed centerpieces and decorations.”

Beckinger came in costume as Bruce Springsteen from his Born in the U.S.A. album cover.

The guests and award winners were all dressed in 80s-themed outfits as they listened to 80s music and took selfies with 80s memorabilia like Rubik’s Cubes and PAC-MAN.

Some of the winners at the award banquet were the Kiwanis Club of Brandon, which won the chamber’s 2020 Nonprofit Business of the Year Award.

“I really enjoyed myself at the banquet,” said Jorgie Franks of the Kiwanis Club of Brandon. “I brought my best 80s tribute to support the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce and I was so thrilled we won best nonprofit of the year.”

Another big winner of the evening was HiTech Automotive of Brandon. It was the winner of the chamber’s 2020 Business of the Year Award. “We were so honored to be a finalist of the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce awards, but then we were thrilled to be the winner of their best Business of the Year ward,” said Owner Melissa Padgett Canfield.

The chamber was established in 2013 and it’s one of the premiere business organizations in Eastern Hillsborough County.

The chamber is made up of roughly 250 members representing businesses of all sizes. From work-at-home solopreneurs to corporations with many employees, it welcomes all businesses.

Now more than ever, building relationships is crucial to sustaining and growing with many local businesses. The chamber provides weekly opportunities for business owners to meet new people, network and grow their referral network. Whether it’s at a Monday breakfast or a Wednesday power hour, the chamber has plenty of opportunities that will fit anyone’s schedule.

To learn more about The Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce or to join the chamber, visit www.valricofishhawk.org.