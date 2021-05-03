Edited by Jenny Bennett

Herzing University Appoints Dr. Kurt Hubbard As Academic Dean Of Florida Campuses

Herzing University, an accredited, private, nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and an online division, has named Dr. Kurt Hubbard the academic dean of its Orlando and Tampa campuses.

Hubbard has extensive experience in higher education and will lead strategic initiatives that foster a positive learning environment and support culture for Herzing students and employees. Hubbard will also ensure that academic rigor, curriculum, instruction and learning outcome standards are met in collaboration with faculty, career development and administrative staff.

“I’m excited to join an institution that truly takes a team approach to ensuring students are supported and empowered throughout their educational journey,” Hubbard said. “We will continue to make sure Herzing graduates are thoroughly prepared for rewarding and in-demand careers while also engaging with the communities we serve.”

For more information about Herzing University’s Tampa campus, call 407-641-5227.

Re-Bath Makes A Splash In Tampa

Re-Bath, the nation’s largest complete bathroom remodeling company, marked the opening of its Brandon location with a grand opening event on April 22 at its showroom located in the Westfield Brandon mall at 459 Brandon Town Center.

Re-Bath Tampa is owned and operated by previous industry colleagues Rhino Rubio and Jackie Ruiz. Rubio is an industry leader in the retail environment and Ruiz holds an interior design degree and brings over 20 years of experience in the kitchen and bath industry.

“We are extremely excited to be servicing homeowners again in the Greater Tampa community by providing a best in class business to turn to for their remodeling needs,” said Rubio.

To learn more about Re-Bath for your bathroom remodeling needs, visit www.rebath.com/location/tampa.

O2B Kids Opens In Riverview

O2B Kids recently celebrated its opening at 11616 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Next to the new Culver’s. It will be serving infants, toddlers, pre-K and VPK children at this location.

O2B Kids provides a literacy rich environment with highly trained staff, creating a superior program that will help get your child ready for school. O2B Kids embraces the education and development of each child and assists their parents in providing a loving, nurturing space filled with care where children can learn and grow.

For more information, visit www.o2bkids.com or call 491-1943.

Quality Life Massage Therapy Reopens At New Location

Leslie Forrester first opened Quality Life Massage Therapy in 2011 and will be reopening again on Saturday, May 1 at a new location in the heart of Riverview within The Ancient Wisdom of Yoga Holistic Wellness Center at 10209 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview, after an extended ‘Pandemic Pause.’

During this pause, she built on her skills; she specializes in therapeutic massage and focuses on pain relief and improved mobility and flexibility. She concentrates on creating custom sessions of massage and bodywork that feel both effective and comfortable, often using a variety of techniques.

For more information, visit www.QualityLifeMassageTherapy.com or call 501-7568.

Watson Clinic Opens New Office In Brandon

Watson Clinic is proud to introduce their singular brand of skincare to residents of Brandon and surrounding communities. Watson Clinic Dermatology at Brandon features the expertise of a board-certified dermatology specialist, a highly qualified nursing staff and the latest treatments and technologies to ensure healthy and vibrant skin.

“This is a convenient location in the center of the city where patients can enjoy access to a diverse array of skincare services, including annual evaluations, the detection and treatments of skin cancers, acne, eczema, psoriasis and other common disorders, dermatologic surgery as well as the most popular noninvasive facial rejuvenation options,” said Felicia Hall, MD.

Dr. Hall is board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology and is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Mohs Surgery and American Medical Association. She has close to 15 years of experience in private practice.

The Watson Clinic Dermatology at Brandon is located at 675 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. It is open Monday to Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional information can be found at www.watsonclinic.com or by calling 655-3680.

London Baker Law Celebrates Six Years

London Baker Law has provided concierge, custom and caring services in the area of estate planning and probate for six years. Services include wills, durable powers of attorney, living wills, health care surrogates and probate issues.

Doing this type of planning can be scary and unsettling, but London Baker Law is committed to help people make difficult choices and decisions as they work through how they want their life handled if they’re incapacitated and how they want things to go after they are no longer here to do things.

The London Baker Law office is at 6409 Eureka Springs Rd., Ste. 516 in Tampa. For more information, visit www.londonbakerlaw.com or call 586-1332.

American Water Celebrates 29 Years In Business

Gary Bancroft, aka Gary, the Water Wizard, owner of American Water & Windows, is celebrating being one of the oldest water softening and water treatment companies in Tampa Bay. It has been in business for 29 years. During that time, it has won numerous awards, including Brandon Small Business of the Year finalist and Best of Brandon 2014.

American Water & Windows offers a free check-up of your water softener system and can save you up to 50 percent compared to other companies. To arrange for a visit, call 684-7873. For more information, visit its website at www.americanwaterusa.com.

Kids’ Corner Pediatrics, PLLC

Kids’ Corner Pediatrics, PLLC believes that raising a child is a rewarding and challenging experience for a parent. Its goal is to provide you with the best in pediatric care to ensure that your child’s full potential is reached.

It treats all of its patients like family and strives to provide a facility and care that will make your child feel comfortable and safe so they’ll want to come back. It offers services such as well-child visits—including immunizations and developmental/behavioral screening—acute care, care of special health care needs and complex conditions and management of chronic conditions.

Kid’s Corner Pediatrics is located at 1114 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with additional hours available by appointment. More information can be found at www.kidscornerpeds.com, by following its Facebook page at Kids’ Corner Pediatrics, PLLC or by calling 940-8140.

Averitt Express Honors Associate For 20 Years Of Service

Tampa area transportation company Averitt Express recently honored associate Paul Kimble of Valrico for 20 years of service. He is now among the more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s ‘Over 20 Team,’ an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.

Kona Ice Under New Ownership

Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice of Brandon is now under new ownership.

“We are ecstatic to join the Kona Ice family and continue to make a positive impact on the communities that have come to know and love Kona,” said Sandra Perrine, the local resident who has teamed up with Chuck and Cheryl Saxe.

The dynamic trio now own and operate Kona Ice of Brandon. Equally appealing about the launch of Kona Ice of Brandon is its philanthropic commitment to the communities it serves. Perrine, Chuck and Cheryl are continuing the mobile franchise’s tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams and community organizations. As they book events with these groups, the trio pledges to give back a percentage from the proceeds.

To learn more about Kona Ice of Brandon and to book your next event, email it at brandonfl@kona-ice.com or call 505-1805.

Meridian Senior Living To Debut Amenity-Rich Community In Brandon

Senior living with passion, energy and inspiration is coming to Tampa. The Meridian at Brandon, located at 9215 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa, is now accepting reservations for supportive independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Managed by national seniors housing operator Meridian Senior Living, The Meridian is a new, amenity-rich, vibrant senior living community currently under construction.

It will feature 136 supportive independent living, assisted living and memory care residences over 117,000 square feet. Beautiful, bright amenity spaces underscore the community’s focus on active living: daily engaging and social activities, an exceptional dining experience with multiple dining options and venues and the highest quality care. The Meridian has taken out all the stops to make this into a premier place for seniors to call home.

“The Meridian won’t be a place to stay in,” said Stacy McCanless, executive director of The Meridian. “It’s a place to meet new friends and create a lifestyle that’s perfect for you.”

To learn more, call 540-5946 or visit www.themeridianatbrandon.com.