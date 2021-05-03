Its major season on tour, and what does that mean? As the temperatures around the country heat up so does the golf competition. This past year, with COVID-19 causing havoc on pretty much all major sporting events, the golf world was left wondering what would happen to the majors.

The PGA Tour has four majors on the books every year. Besides the fact that prize money awards in these events are primarily the highest of all the tour events during the year, the fields that make up the majors tend to have a more international flair with players from all around the world playing courses that are usually set up in a manner that tests even the best players. The four majors consist of the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship (British Open).

The Masters is always played at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia and what most people don’t know is this is an invitational event that is run by the golf course itself and not the PGA Tour. Like the Masters, the majors have great history associated with each one of them.

The U.S. Open, which is run by the USGA (golf’s governing body), has always had their courses set up in a way that the best golfers in the world are ecstatic to break par and which usually has a score of 1 under that wins the event. This year at Torrey Pines marks the 121st playing of the U.S. Open.

The PGA Championship is designed to let the PGA of America highlight its members as well as the clubs they run around the country. This championship is contested at various courses around the county. In the golf business there are PGA Tour pros and PGA club pros. The two only compete against each other in the PGA Championship. The top 20 club pros compete against the best in the game.

The Open Championship, or as we in the states call it, the British Open Championship, takes place in the British Isles and is golf’s original major. This year marks the 149th Open Championship. The Open Championship is hosted in a 14-club rotation with courses in Scotland, England and Ireland, with the most famous course being the Old Course at St Andrews, which is the oldest golf course in the world where the first documented rounds were played back to 1552.

If you missed the Masters this past month, don't miss the remaining upcoming majors.

Fairways & Greens, Jason Blanchard, PGA