Those with some spare time can receive two free games of bowling every day this summer from now until Wednesday, September 15, through the Kids Bowl Free program at Brandon Crossroads Bowl.

Kids Bowl Free, a nationally recognized program since 2008, is geared toward kids ages 2-16. A parent or guardian must register their child on the website. Times to bowl during the program varies, depending on the day. Bowling shoe rentals will need to be paid for.

Andy White, general manager at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, mentioned how many years that their bowling alley participated in the Kids Bowl Free program.

“This would be our third year being involved with it,” White said.

Select schools and bowling centers throughout the country offer the Kids Bowl Free program. The design of this program displays an avenue for the bowling centers to give back to the community. It also administers a secure, safe and fun way for kids to spend their summer.

White shared what would be one of the goals with the Kids Bowl Free program.

“With this program, it gives the kids an opportunity to learn the sport in hopes that they will want to join our Saturday morning bowling program,” White said.

Brandon Crossroads Bowl became established in 1990. The 40,000 sq. ft. sports entertainment center features 40 bowling lanes, private event space for parties, billiards, a BCB Pub and Grill and more. In addition, for more than two decades Brandon Crossroads Bowl dominated the league bowling market by consistently delivering the highest bowling scores in the Tampa Bay area. With that in mind, it also led the market with many of its youth programs and much more.

“At Brandon Crossroads Bowl, we are very community oriented,” White said.

“Bowling is all about spending time with your family and friends,” he added.

To register, visit www.kidsbowlfree.com/center.php?alley_id=6921. For more information, visit www.kidsbowlfree.com. It is located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa and is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-12 Midnight; Friday through Saturday, 9-2:30 a.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m.-12 Midnight. Call 621-2363.