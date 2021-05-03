With Mother’s Day just around the corner, one may still be searching for that unique gift to be given on this special day. If unsure of where to begin, you could visit local businesses in the area for guidance and ideas. Who knows what types of neat items will be found for your loved ones this Mother’s Day.

The Spot At FishHawk

Visit The Spot at FishHawk in Lithia from Sunday, May 2 through Sunday, May 9 to receive $5 off the wine and candle combo. This includes a wine bottle and an 8-ounce soy wax candle. The candles come in various scents, such as Lilac, Ocean Breeze and more.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TheSpotAtFishhawk. It is located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 112 in Lithia. Open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Call 315-9803.

Ragamuffin Outpost

Check out Ragamuffin Outpost in Valrico for neat gift ideas such as home decor, tumblers, jewelry, candles and much more. Prices vary depending on the item. It offers custom and handmade pieces too.

For more information, visit ragamuffinoutpost.com. It is located at 1040 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and open on Monday (by appointment); Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 Noon-4 p.m. Call 654-2834.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Riverview

Order a sweet treat from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Riverview to bring home for Mother’s Day. It offers an array of nine classic cake flavors, which includes red velvet, chocolate chocolate chip, classic vanilla and more, with many size options.

For more information, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com/bakery/FL/riverview-fl. It is located at 11238 Sullivan St. in Riverview and open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; on Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 409-2394.

McAuley Fine Jewelry

Check out McAuley Fine Jewelry in Brandon for a special Mother’s Day sale offering 25 percent off of all watches and jewelry until Sunday, May 9. Other gift ideas at McAuley Fine Jewelry for Mother’s Day include 14Kt, white gold, four-prong, diamond studs with ¾ ct. as well as 14Kt, yellow gold, inside out, diamond, oval-shaped hoop earrings with 1.3 ct.

For more information, visit www.mcauleyfinejewelry.com. It is located at 664 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon and open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and on Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 689-8124.

The Cottonseed Marketplace

The Cottonseed Marketplace in Valrico offers photo-engraved, 5” by 7” puzzles made from solid cherry wood. All one would need to do is provide a photo and it will get engraved onto the puzzle with the saying, “Mom, you are the piece that holds us together.” This costs $35.

A highlighted gift this year would be the Limited Edition Wooden Charcuterie Boards. They come in two sizes, with one being 10” x 10” square board with a 4-inch handle and the other a 15” x 7” rectangular board with a 4-inch handle. These items are available in solid walnut and solid cherry wood. For those interested in getting a monogram or family name added to it, that would be $50. On the other hand, a handwritten recipe costs $70. These items are created and designed in Valrico.

For more information, visit https://cottonseedmarketplace.com. Check out its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheCottonseedMarketplace. It is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Email info@cottonseedmarketplace.com.

LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies

Take a bite into some tasty desserts such as ones from LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies. For Mother’s Day, consider a large gift box consisting of 24 individually wrapped assorted brownies and cookies. The box is wrapped in daisy cellophane with a yellow bow. The cost is $31.25, which includes the price of shipping.

To add, the large tower gift box contains 36 individually wrapped assorted brownies and cookies. The tower is wrapped in lily cellophane with a lavender bow. The price for this item would be $42.50, which includes the cost of shipping.

For more information, visit https://leannescookies.com. Call 651-0045 or text 748-7041.

Daniella’s Mobile Massage

Relax this Mother’s Day and enjoy a massage from Daniella’s Mobile Massage. It will be offering a package where one buys three hour-long massages and gets the fourth one free. The massages cost $70 an hour.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/DaniellasMobileMassage. It is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 323-4901.

Latitudes Tours

Travel along the Little Manatee River, which is also part of the Tampa Bay Estuary for a guided Sunset Dinner Cruise with Latitudes Tours for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9. Latitudes Tours partnered up with Sunset Grill as it will provide a special menu with premium options for an additional cost. Prices start at $50. With limited space available, reservations are required.

For more information or to book a tour, visit http://latitudestours.com or call 641-1311.