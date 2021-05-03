Compiled by Jenny Bennett

FishHawk Ranch Sunday Market Returns

After an almost yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic, the Community Development District is pleased to announce the return of the Sunday market to FishHawk Ranch on Sunday, May 16 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It will be held at a new location, Cross Park (across from Park Square).

Although the number of vendors will be limited, rest assured, there will be a wide variety of local vendors to provide patrons with a vibrant outdoor shopping experience. From fresh local produce to natural bath and body products, pet products, jewelry and more, there is bound to be something for everyone. Bring your family, meet up with friends, get out in the fresh air and shop for unique special items not offered in chain stores.

To ensure the safety of those in attendance, COVID-19 and social distancing protocols will be in place. For more information and vendor opportunities, contact Susan Parvin at 657-6629.

Congratulations To Bloomingdale’s All-County 2020-21 Students

The Hillsborough All-County Ensembles are an opportunity for the top musicians throughout the county to experience music making in an ensemble setting. It not only showcases the top musicians in the county, it also gives them a chance to work with a director other than their own. Bloomingdale High School’s band director, Jon Sever, is proud of the students that made it to the All-County and sees it as a good sign for the future.

High School Band, 9th-10th Grade:

Clay Larson

Jocelyn Bueno Hernandez

Creighton Cantrell

Cameron Jennings

Matthew Ryan

Mishka Moronta

Chole Erickson

High School Band, 11th-12th Grade:

Jose Cisneros

Mason Rhody

Summer Hogenmiller

Diana Munoz

Danna Rodriguez

Declan Ware

Pathway To Wellness Women’s Retreat

Join Women Centered 4 Success (WC4S) for its Pathway to Wellness retreat focused on reconnecting your mind, reenergizing your body, and rejuvenating your spirit through dynamic speakers and a specially curated program designed for an unforgettable wellness experience.

“A wellness retreat is a space where women can reconnect with one another to cultivate our womanhood, celebrate our unique talents and ultimately leave the retreat feeling empowered to make self-care a priority,” shared Sheila Lewis, CEO of WC4S.

The Pathway to Wellness retreat was created to help women in emotional, financial, spiritual, relationship, mental and fitness wellness. WC4S has identified these areas as the key focus points in a woman’s life that she needs to manage well and ultimately master to propel her forward.

Hough Financial Services, Inc. Hosts Shred Event

Hough Financial Services, Inc. is hosting its annual Shred Day on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at 1739 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. The service is free of charge; however, you are invited to make a tax-deductible donation to Impact Program, Inc., an organization that works with young people in Hillsborough, Polk and Pasco Counties.

Monetary donations are greatly appreciated, but donations may also include bags of individually wrapped Starbursts, Hershey Kisses or Jolly Ranchers candy.

Winners Of Music Showcase Contest

March is Music In Our Schools Month and it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the very best of what is happening musically in classrooms across our area. Music Showcase in Brandon held an essay/drawing contest for students to express what music in school means to them, and it would like to congratulate all the participants for their dedication, hard work and creativity.

The winners are: Elementary school winner – Saanvi, Lithia Springs Elementary; runner up – Kayleigh, Lithia Springs Elementary. Middle school winner – Katerina, Lawton Chiles Middle Academy. High school winner – Nicholas, Alonso High; runner up – Brooke, Strawberry Crest High.

B Street First Annual Shoot-Out To Benefit F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Families, Respect, Inspire, Education, Networking for Down Syndrome & Special Needs) is the leading voice for Down syndrome in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. FishHawk Sporting Clays is holding its B Street first annual Shoot-Out to benefit them on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at their property at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia.

The registration for the event is $100 per person or $400 for a team of four and the event will include a safety briefing, tournament, lunch and a raffle with a variety of prizes.

Registration for the event is via mail to Amanda Gilley, 2350 E. SR 60, Valrico, FL 33594 or email amanda@kenbrownlee.com.

Grace Community Market

Grace Community Church is holding its next market day on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at its church located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. There will be a wide selection of vendors with food and fun, local shopping for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduations.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please register at www.GraceCommunityMarket.com.

Brunch And Coach Bag Bingo Coming To JF Kicks

JF Kicks in Valrico is hosting a Coach Bag Bingo fundraiser for F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Families, Respect, Inspire, Education, Networking for Down Syndrome & Special Needs). The event will take place on Sunday, June 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and will include over $6,000 in Coach bags, brunch and your choice of either a mimosa or a Bloody Mary, two bingo cards with the option to purchase more, raffles and lots of fun.

Tickets for this event are $50 in advance, tables of eight are $350; or, if there are any left, tickets are $65 at the door. This event will probably sell out, so get your tickets today.

To purchase tickets, call 413-4229 or email office@kenbrownlee.com.

Spring Yoga Classes Starting At Center Place

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is pleased to announce the start of spring yoga classes on the deck. Two styles of yoga are available: Holy Yoga Flow on May 15, 8-9 a.m., and Hatha Yoga Flow on May 15, 10-11 a.m. The cost for each session will be $20.

To register for a class, please call 685-8888.

Newsome Chorus Presents A Madrigal Concert

The Newsome Chorus has a long-standing tradition of presenting Madrigal Dinners, an evening of Renaissance-themed food, fun, dancing, music, costumes, singing, skits and more.

The chorus would love to see you at one of their two performances of the first-ever Madrigal Concert on Saturday, May 15 at 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. in the Newsome Auditorium. Feel free to dress in Renaissance attire and prepare to be transported back to a time of kings and queens, knights and dragons, and maybe even a unicorn too.

Tickets are only $10 and all proceeds benefit the students in the choral program. For anyone wanting tickets, please email newsomechorus@gmail.com.