With the interest in Recreational Vehicles (RVs) on a constant rise, the Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) expects this year’s Tampa Bay Summer RV Show to be a big hit. Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13 and head over to the Florida State Fairgrounds to enjoy everything associated with RVing.

The Tampa Bay Summer RV Show will feature multiple dealers showcasing several different brands and styles of RVs that guests can tour, all in one location. There also will be a variety of vendor booths featuring everything from RV necessities and accessories to RV rentals and campgrounds, plus parts, household items and more.

“The RV Show is a great way for newbies to learn more about RVing or find the RV of their dreams,” said Walt Williams, Suncoast RV Rental co-owner and one of the vendors in the show. “We have seen a lot of first-time RVers renting since the onset of COVID-19,” he added. “In addition to RVing being the safest way to travel, it is also a wonderful vacation alternative that many had not considered before.”

According to Kampgrounds of America’s (KOA) latest annual North American Camping Report, 10.1 million households camped for the first time in 2020; this is a five-fold increase over 2019. Additionally, the number of households that own RVs increased by 2.6 million compared to 2019. More than 60 percent of first-timer campers reported they planned to camp as much or more in 2021.

Those who have never been RVing before will be amazed at all the comforts of home in an RV these days and seasoned RVers can check out new products, shop for accessories and more. It will be fun for the whole family with a DJ, face painting and activities for the kids.

Admission is $5 per adult; children ages 16 and under are free. Military and first responders are discounted $1 off the price of admission for all days of the show and seniors get a $1 discount on June 10. There also will be a $100 American Express Gift Card given away as a door prize each day.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be in effect. Prior to the event, the entire show will be disinfected with KOC-86 sanitizer, which is EPA-Certified and lab-tested to kill human coronaviruses.

Show hours are June 10 to June 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, June 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Leashed pets are welcome.

The Florida State Fairground is located at 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N. To see a sneak peak and opening day videos, subscribe to the FRVTA YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/frvta.