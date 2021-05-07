Tony and Jennifer Friedrichsen are fairly new to the Riverview community. They are originally from Missouri and they are the owners of T&J Painting.

“We met in college at the University of Missouri and we got married and had two kids,” Tony said. “I got my degree in communications and started working in sales. I got a master’s in business administration and then, when the economy tanked in 2008, I started doing some construction work and painting as well. Since I was getting a lot of work as a painter, we decided to start our own painting business.”

From there, T&J Painting was born.

T&J Painting is Riverview’s latest commercial and residential painting specialist.

“We have enjoyed working with a wide variety of unique clientele, from the residential homeowner to multifamily apartments, as well as condominium housing and local restaurants to large commercial building and warehouse remodels,” Tony said. “We are full-service paint professionals offering quality painting along with deck and fence staining, wood rot replacement and extensive repair services.”

T&J Painting is a licensed and insured local business.

“We are true experts with over a decade of experience,” Tony said. “T&J Painting prides itself on being family-owned, professionalism at its finest, with family values and a high-quality work ethic being the motivation behind all we do.”

T&J Painting is also a member of the Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

“When my wife was looking for a chamber to be a part of, she went to look into joining the Riverview Chamber and ended up staying for a meeting,” Tony said. “They made her feel very welcome and she called me and said, ‘I found the chamber I want us to join.’ The chamber has been wonderful in helping us get our name out in the Riverview community.”

Keeping things local is very important to Tony and Jennifer.

“We are still very new to the Riverview area and we will be here a year in November,” Tony said. “We want the Riverview community to know we are here to help them with making their homes or commercial properties look great and to add more value to them.”

If you’d like to learn more about T&J Painting and the services it offers, you can visit them on the web at www.tandjpaintingfl.com or call Tony and Jennifer at 723-9124.