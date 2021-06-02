Are the kids driving you crazy and playing too many video games this summer? Want to have them do something healthy and learn a lifelong sport? Ace Golf is offering a free summer golf practice program for kids age 5 to 15.

Every day from June 1 through Tuesday, August 31, kids can sign up to receive a free small bucket of range balls each day for the whole summer. Kids hit the balls on the practice ranges at Tampa Bay area Ace Golf locations. And, it’s all free.

“There are a lot of families out there that just can’t afford to put kids in camps or they just want something productive to fill their summer,” said Bill Place, owner of Ace Golf Ranges and Golf Courses. “We want to help, and hopefully in the process we may find the next Tiger Woods.”

How it works:

• Children may sign up for free at any of five Ace Golf locations in Riverview, Tampa, Land O’Lakes and Tarpon Springs.

• Each child receives a daily stamp card for one free small bucket each day.

• Each time the child redeems their free bucket, they will get a stamp on their card noting the redemption. An adult must accompany them.

• No purchase is necessary. Kids should bring a golf club with them or may rent one.

• At the Riverview and Land O’ Lakes locations, kids may substitute miniature golf (one round per day) instead of the small bucket each day.

In addition to the Free Bucket or Mini-Golf program, kids may also play golf for free when accompanied by a paying parent at all Ace Golf Courses (18-hole golf courses) after 12 Noon every day through the end of October.

Ace Golf Range is located at 12910 Boyette Rd. in Riverview and can be reached at 672-7750. It is open daily until 10 p.m. The facilities feature lighted golf practice ranges, miniature golf and batting cages. For more information, visit ace-golf.com.

Ace Golf Courses include Pebble Creek Golf Club at 10550 Regents Park Dr. in New Tampa (phone: 973-3870, website: pebblecreekclub.com), Plantation Palms Golf Club in Land O’Lakes (phone: 996-4653, website: plantationpalms.net) and Crescent Oaks Country Club at 3300 Crescent Oaks Blvd. in Tarpon Springs (phone: 727-937-4653, website: crescentoaksgolf.com).

All Ace Golf Courses are open to the public and offer membership, dining and banquet centers. Ace Golf is locally family-owned by Su Lee and Bill Place since 1993. In addition to the free kids program, each location offers summer golf camps, clinics as well as private and group golf lessons.